Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Henry's Law quiz #1 Flashcards

Intro to Henry's Law quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • According to Henry's Law, how does the solubility of a gas in a liquid change with increasing pressure?
    According to Henry's Law, the solubility of a gas in a liquid increases as the partial pressure of the gas above the liquid increases.
  • Does changing the pressure above a liquid affect the solubility of solids or liquids according to Henry's Law?
    No, changes in pressure only affect the solubility of gases, not solids or liquids.
  • What happens to the solubility of a gas in a liquid when the temperature increases?
    The solubility of a gas in a liquid decreases as the temperature increases.
  • Why does steam escape from boiling water in terms of gas solubility?
    Steam escapes because increasing temperature causes dissolved gas to leave the liquid, decreasing its solubility.
  • How does temperature affect the solubility of solids in a solvent?
    As temperature increases, the solubility of solids in a solvent also increases.
  • What is the definition of solubility in the context of solutions?
    Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent.
  • If you boil a solid in water, what happens to its solubility?
    Boiling increases the temperature, which causes the solid to dissolve more readily, increasing its solubility.
  • Does Henry's Law apply to solids and liquids?
    No, Henry's Law only applies to gases, not solids or liquids.
  • What are the two main relationships to consider when discussing Henry's Law?
    The two main relationships are the pressure-solubility relationship and the temperature-solubility relationship.
  • What effect does increasing pressure have on the solubility of a gas in a closed container?
    Increasing pressure forces more gas into the liquid, thereby increasing its solubility.