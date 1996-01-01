Intro to Henry's Law quiz #1 Flashcards
According to Henry's Law, how does the solubility of a gas in a liquid change with increasing pressure?
According to Henry's Law, the solubility of a gas in a liquid increases as the partial pressure of the gas above the liquid increases.Does changing the pressure above a liquid affect the solubility of solids or liquids according to Henry's Law?
No, changes in pressure only affect the solubility of gases, not solids or liquids.What happens to the solubility of a gas in a liquid when the temperature increases?
The solubility of a gas in a liquid decreases as the temperature increases.Why does steam escape from boiling water in terms of gas solubility?
Steam escapes because increasing temperature causes dissolved gas to leave the liquid, decreasing its solubility.How does temperature affect the solubility of solids in a solvent?
As temperature increases, the solubility of solids in a solvent also increases.What is the definition of solubility in the context of solutions?
Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent.If you boil a solid in water, what happens to its solubility?
Boiling increases the temperature, which causes the solid to dissolve more readily, increasing its solubility.Does Henry's Law apply to solids and liquids?
No, Henry's Law only applies to gases, not solids or liquids.What are the two main relationships to consider when discussing Henry's Law?
The two main relationships are the pressure-solubility relationship and the temperature-solubility relationship.What effect does increasing pressure have on the solubility of a gas in a closed container?
Increasing pressure forces more gas into the liquid, thereby increasing its solubility.