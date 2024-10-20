Hess's Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hess's Law A principle stating that the total enthalpy change of a reaction is the same, regardless of the pathway taken.

Thermochemical Equation A chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change of the reaction.

Enthalpy Change The heat change associated with a chemical reaction, denoted as ΔH.

Reaction Pathway The series of steps or reactions that lead to the final product in a chemical process.

Coefficients Numbers placed before reactants and products in a chemical equation to balance it.

Reaction Intermediates Species that appear in the steps of a reaction mechanism but not in the overall balanced equation.

Standard Enthalpy The enthalpy change when all reactants and products are in their standard states.

Reversing Reaction Changing the direction of a chemical reaction, which reverses the sign of ΔH.

Partial Reaction An individual step in a multi-step reaction process.

Overall Reaction The net result of combining all steps in a reaction pathway.

Kilojoules A unit of energy used to express enthalpy changes in reactions.

Magnesium Oxide A compound formed from the reaction of magnesium with oxygen.

Xenon Difluoride A chemical compound used as a reactant in certain thermochemical equations.

Xenon Trifluoride A chemical compound that can be a product in thermochemical reactions.