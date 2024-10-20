Skip to main content
Hess's Law definitions Flashcards

Hess's Law definitions
  • Hess's Law
    A principle stating that the total enthalpy change of a reaction is the same, regardless of the pathway taken.
  • Thermochemical Equation
    A chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change of the reaction.
  • Enthalpy Change
    The heat change associated with a chemical reaction, denoted as ΔH.
  • Reaction Pathway
    The series of steps or reactions that lead to the final product in a chemical process.
  • Coefficients
    Numbers placed before reactants and products in a chemical equation to balance it.
  • Reaction Intermediates
    Species that appear in the steps of a reaction mechanism but not in the overall balanced equation.
  • Standard Enthalpy
    The enthalpy change when all reactants and products are in their standard states.
  • Reversing Reaction
    Changing the direction of a chemical reaction, which reverses the sign of ΔH.
  • Partial Reaction
    An individual step in a multi-step reaction process.
  • Overall Reaction
    The net result of combining all steps in a reaction pathway.
  • Kilojoules
    A unit of energy used to express enthalpy changes in reactions.
  • Magnesium Oxide
    A compound formed from the reaction of magnesium with oxygen.
  • Xenon Difluoride
    A chemical compound used as a reactant in certain thermochemical equations.
  • Xenon Trifluoride
    A chemical compound that can be a product in thermochemical reactions.
  • Fluorine
    A diatomic molecule that can act as a reactant or product in chemical reactions.