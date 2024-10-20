Hybridization definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Hybridization Mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals for bond formation and stability.

Atomic Orbitals Regions in an atom where electrons are likely to be found, such as s and p orbitals.

Hybrid Orbitals Orbitals formed from the combination of atomic orbitals, resembling a p orbital with unequal lobes.

Electron Groups Regions of electron density around a central atom, influencing molecular shape and hybridization.

Electron Geometry The spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom, determining molecular shape.

Linear Geometry Molecular shape with two electron groups, associated with sp hybridization.

Trigonal Planar Molecular shape with three electron groups, associated with sp2 hybridization.

Tetrahedral Molecular shape with four electron groups, associated with sp3 hybridization.

Trigonal Bipyramidal Molecular shape with five electron groups, associated with sp3d hybridization.

Octahedral Molecular shape with six electron groups, associated with sp3d2 hybridization.

Unhybridized Orbitals Atomic orbitals that remain unchanged during hybridization, such as remaining p or d orbitals.

s Orbital Spherical atomic orbital involved in hybridization, contributing to hybrid orbitals.

p Orbitals Dumbbell-shaped atomic orbitals, three of which can participate in hybridization.