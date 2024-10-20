Skip to main content
Hybridization definitions Flashcards

Hybridization definitions
  • Hybridization
    Mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals for bond formation and stability.
  • Atomic Orbitals
    Regions in an atom where electrons are likely to be found, such as s and p orbitals.
  • Hybrid Orbitals
    Orbitals formed from the combination of atomic orbitals, resembling a p orbital with unequal lobes.
  • Electron Groups
    Regions of electron density around a central atom, influencing molecular shape and hybridization.
  • Electron Geometry
    The spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom, determining molecular shape.
  • Linear Geometry
    Molecular shape with two electron groups, associated with sp hybridization.
  • Trigonal Planar
    Molecular shape with three electron groups, associated with sp2 hybridization.
  • Tetrahedral
    Molecular shape with four electron groups, associated with sp3 hybridization.
  • Trigonal Bipyramidal
    Molecular shape with five electron groups, associated with sp3d hybridization.
  • Octahedral
    Molecular shape with six electron groups, associated with sp3d2 hybridization.
  • Unhybridized Orbitals
    Atomic orbitals that remain unchanged during hybridization, such as remaining p or d orbitals.
  • s Orbital
    Spherical atomic orbital involved in hybridization, contributing to hybrid orbitals.
  • p Orbitals
    Dumbbell-shaped atomic orbitals, three of which can participate in hybridization.
  • d Orbitals
    Complex-shaped atomic orbitals, five in total, some of which can be hybridized.