Hybridization quiz #1 Flashcards

Hybridization quiz #1
  • How many hybrid orbitals are found in CCl4?
    CCl4 has 4 hybrid orbitals (sp3), one for each electron group around the central carbon.
  • Which molecule contains sp hybridized orbitals?
    A molecule with a linear geometry, such as BeCl2 or CO2, contains sp hybridized orbitals.
  • A hybrid orbital set is shown below. How many unhybridized p orbitals does it have?
    The number of unhybridized p orbitals depends on the hybridization: sp (2 unhybridized p), sp2 (1 unhybridized p), sp3 (0 unhybridized p).
  • ICl3 is sp3d hybridized. What is its electronic and molecular geometry?
    ICl3 has a trigonal bipyramidal electronic geometry and a T-shaped molecular geometry.
  • Which type of hybridization leads to a trigonal planar electron domain geometry: s, sp, sp2, or sp3?
    sp2 hybridization leads to a trigonal planar electron domain geometry.
  • Which hybrid orbitals would be formed if one s orbital and three p orbitals combined?
    sp3 hybrid orbitals are formed when one s and three p orbitals combine.
  • What is the process in which atomic orbitals mix and form new orbitals called?
    The process is called hybridization.
  • What is the hybridization of carbon in CH2O? (C is the central atom.)
    The carbon in CH2O is sp2 hybridized.
  • Which of the following combinations of hybridization and molecular geometry is possible?
    sp3 hybridization with tetrahedral geometry is a possible combination.
  • Which molecule has the same shape and hybridization as methane?
    Ammonia (NH3) has a similar sp3 hybridization, but water (H2O) and methane (CH4) both have central atoms with sp3 hybridization; only CH4 is tetrahedral.
  • What are the hybridizations of atoms 1?
    Please specify the molecule or structure for atom 1 to determine its hybridization.
  • Which of the following hybridization schemes allows the formation of at least one π bond?
    sp or sp2 hybridization allows the formation of at least one π bond due to unhybridized p orbitals.
  • What is the hybridization of bromine in BrO2−?
    Bromine in BrO2− is sp3 hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization around the indicated carbon atom in the following anion?
    Please specify the structure or provide the anion to determine the hybridization.
  • What is the hybridization of carbon in NCO−?
    The carbon in NCO− is sp hybridized.
  • What type of hybrid orbitals form when 3 atomic orbitals are mixed?
    sp2 hybrid orbitals form when 3 atomic orbitals (1 s and 2 p) are mixed.
  • A hybridized atomic orbital can contain or participate in which of the following?
    A hybridized atomic orbital can contain a lone pair or participate in sigma (σ) bonding.
  • What is the name of the hybrid orbitals used by sulfur in SCl2?
    Sulfur in SCl2 uses sp3 hybrid orbitals.
  • What is the hybridization state of the atom indicated in red?
    Please specify the molecule or structure to determine the hybridization of the red atom.
  • What is the hybridization of the oxygen atoms in the nitrate ion (NO3−)?
    Each oxygen atom in NO3− is sp2 hybridized.
  • What type of orbitals overlap to form the C-Cl bond in CH3Cl?
    An sp3 hybrid orbital from carbon overlaps with a p orbital from chlorine to form the C-Cl bond.
  • What is the hybridization of carbon in CO3^2−?
    The carbon in CO3^2− is sp2 hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in the beryllium fluoride molecule (BeF2)?
    The central beryllium atom in BeF2 is sp hybridized.
  • What type of hybrid orbitals form when 2 atomic orbitals are mixed?
    sp hybrid orbitals form when 2 atomic orbitals (1 s and 1 p) are mixed.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in the iodine trifluoride molecule (IF3)?
    The central iodine atom in IF3 is sp3d hybridized.
  • Which compound exhibits sp2 hybridization?
    Boron trifluoride (BF3) exhibits sp2 hybridization.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in NOCl?
    The central nitrogen atom in NOCl is sp2 hybridized.
  • What types of orbitals are used to make bond A in the structure below?
    Please specify the structure or bond A to determine the orbitals involved.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in the phosphorus pentabromide molecule (PBr5)?
    The central phosphorus atom in PBr5 is sp3d hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization of the central iodine atom in I3−?
    The central iodine atom in I3− is sp3d hybridized.
  • What type of hybrid orbitals form when 4 atomic orbitals are mixed?
    sp3 hybrid orbitals form when 4 atomic orbitals (1 s and 3 p) are mixed.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in BCl3?
    The central boron atom in BCl3 is sp2 hybridized.
  • Which molecule has a central atom that is sp3 hybridized?
    Methane (CH4) has a central atom that is sp3 hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in SO2?
    The central sulfur atom in SO2 is sp2 hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in ICl5?
    The central iodine atom in ICl5 is sp3d2 hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization around the central atom in BH3?
    The central boron atom in BH3 is sp2 hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization of the As atom in the AsF5 molecule?
    The arsenic atom in AsF5 is sp3d hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in the iodine pentafluoride molecule (IF5)?
    The central iodine atom in IF5 is sp3d2 hybridized.
