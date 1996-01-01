Hybridization quiz #1 Flashcards
How many hybrid orbitals are found in CCl4?
CCl4 has 4 hybrid orbitals (sp3), one for each electron group around the central carbon.Which molecule contains sp hybridized orbitals?
A molecule with a linear geometry, such as BeCl2 or CO2, contains sp hybridized orbitals.A hybrid orbital set is shown below. How many unhybridized p orbitals does it have?
The number of unhybridized p orbitals depends on the hybridization: sp (2 unhybridized p), sp2 (1 unhybridized p), sp3 (0 unhybridized p).ICl3 is sp3d hybridized. What is its electronic and molecular geometry?
ICl3 has a trigonal bipyramidal electronic geometry and a T-shaped molecular geometry.Which type of hybridization leads to a trigonal planar electron domain geometry: s, sp, sp2, or sp3?
sp3 hybrid orbitals are formed when one s and three p orbitals combine.What is the process in which atomic orbitals mix and form new orbitals called?
The process is called hybridization.What is the hybridization of carbon in CH2O? (C is the central atom.)
The carbon in CH2O is sp2 hybridized.Which of the following combinations of hybridization and molecular geometry is possible?
sp3 hybridization with tetrahedral geometry is a possible combination.Which molecule has the same shape and hybridization as methane?
Ammonia (NH3) has a similar sp3 hybridization, but water (H2O) and methane (CH4) both have central atoms with sp3 hybridization; only CH4 is tetrahedral.What are the hybridizations of atoms 1?
Please specify the molecule or structure for atom 1 to determine its hybridization.Which of the following hybridization schemes allows the formation of at least one π bond?
sp or sp2 hybridization allows the formation of at least one π bond due to unhybridized p orbitals.What is the hybridization of bromine in BrO2−?
Bromine in BrO2− is sp3 hybridized.What is the hybridization around the indicated carbon atom in the following anion?
Please specify the structure or provide the anion to determine the hybridization.What is the hybridization of carbon in NCO−?
The carbon in NCO− is sp hybridized.What type of hybrid orbitals form when 3 atomic orbitals are mixed?
sp2 hybrid orbitals form when 3 atomic orbitals (1 s and 2 p) are mixed.A hybridized atomic orbital can contain or participate in which of the following?
A hybridized atomic orbital can contain a lone pair or participate in sigma (σ) bonding.What is the name of the hybrid orbitals used by sulfur in SCl2?
Sulfur in SCl2 uses sp3 hybrid orbitals.What is the hybridization state of the atom indicated in red?
Please specify the molecule or structure to determine the hybridization of the red atom.What is the hybridization of the oxygen atoms in the nitrate ion (NO3−)?
Each oxygen atom in NO3− is sp2 hybridized.What type of orbitals overlap to form the C-Cl bond in CH3Cl?
An sp3 hybrid orbital from carbon overlaps with a p orbital from chlorine to form the C-Cl bond.What is the hybridization of carbon in CO3^2−?
The carbon in CO3^2− is sp2 hybridized.What is the hybridization of the central atom in the beryllium fluoride molecule (BeF2)?
The central beryllium atom in BeF2 is sp hybridized.What type of hybrid orbitals form when 2 atomic orbitals are mixed?
sp hybrid orbitals form when 2 atomic orbitals (1 s and 1 p) are mixed.What is the hybridization of the central atom in the iodine trifluoride molecule (IF3)?
The central iodine atom in IF3 is sp3d hybridized.Which compound exhibits sp2 hybridization?
Boron trifluoride (BF3) exhibits sp2 hybridization.What is the hybridization of the central atom in NOCl?
The central nitrogen atom in NOCl is sp2 hybridized.What types of orbitals are used to make bond A in the structure below?
Please specify the structure or bond A to determine the orbitals involved.What is the hybridization of the central atom in the phosphorus pentabromide molecule (PBr5)?
The central phosphorus atom in PBr5 is sp3d hybridized.What is the hybridization of the central iodine atom in I3−?
The central iodine atom in I3− is sp3d hybridized.What type of hybrid orbitals form when 4 atomic orbitals are mixed?
sp3 hybrid orbitals form when 4 atomic orbitals (1 s and 3 p) are mixed.What is the hybridization of the central atom in BCl3?
The central boron atom in BCl3 is sp2 hybridized.Which molecule has a central atom that is sp3 hybridized?
Methane (CH4) has a central atom that is sp3 hybridized.What is the hybridization of the central atom in SO2?
The central sulfur atom in SO2 is sp2 hybridized.What is the hybridization of the central atom in ICl5?
The central iodine atom in ICl5 is sp3d2 hybridized.What is the hybridization around the central atom in BH3?
The central boron atom in BH3 is sp2 hybridized.What is the hybridization of the As atom in the AsF5 molecule?
The arsenic atom in AsF5 is sp3d hybridized.What is the hybridization of the central atom in the iodine pentafluoride molecule (IF5)?
