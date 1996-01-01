Hybridization quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many hybrid orbitals are found in CCl4? CCl4 has 4 hybrid orbitals (sp3), one for each electron group around the central carbon.

Which molecule contains sp hybridized orbitals? A molecule with a linear geometry, such as BeCl2 or CO2, contains sp hybridized orbitals.

A hybrid orbital set is shown below. How many unhybridized p orbitals does it have? The number of unhybridized p orbitals depends on the hybridization: sp (2 unhybridized p), sp2 (1 unhybridized p), sp3 (0 unhybridized p).

ICl3 is sp3d hybridized. What is its electronic and molecular geometry? ICl3 has a trigonal bipyramidal electronic geometry and a T-shaped molecular geometry.

Which type of hybridization leads to a trigonal planar electron domain geometry: s, sp, sp2, or sp3? sp2 hybridization leads to a trigonal planar electron domain geometry.

