Hydrogen Isotopes definitions Flashcards

Hydrogen Isotopes definitions
- ProtiumThe most abundant hydrogen isotope with one proton and no neutrons, having an atomic and mass number of 1.
- DeuteriumA hydrogen isotope with one proton and one neutron, less than 1% abundance, and represented as ²H or ²D.
- TritiumA rare, radioactive hydrogen isotope with one proton and two neutrons, produced by neutron bombardment of lithium-6.
- Atomic NumberThe number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity.
- Mass NumberThe total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus.
- NeutronA subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom, with no electric charge.
- Neutron BombardmentA process where neutrons are directed at a target nucleus, often used to create isotopes like tritium.
- Electron EmissionA process where an electron is emitted from a nucleus, associated with beta decay in radioactive isotopes.
- Beta DecayA radioactive decay process where a beta particle (electron or positron) is emitted from an atomic nucleus.
- Deuterium OxideAlso known as heavy water, it is water where hydrogen is replaced by deuterium, resulting in higher density and boiling point.
- DensityA measure of mass per unit volume, indicating how compact a substance is.
- Melting PointThe temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid.
- Boiling PointThe temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor.
- RadioactivityThe emission of particles or electromagnetic waves due to the decay of atomic nuclei.
- Lithium-6An isotope of lithium used in the production of tritium through neutron bombardment.