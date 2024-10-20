Hydrogen Isotopes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Protium The most abundant hydrogen isotope with one proton and no neutrons, having an atomic and mass number of 1.

Deuterium A hydrogen isotope with one proton and one neutron, less than 1% abundance, and represented as ²H or ²D.

Tritium A rare, radioactive hydrogen isotope with one proton and two neutrons, produced by neutron bombardment of lithium-6.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity.

Mass Number The total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus.

Neutron A subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom, with no electric charge.

Neutron Bombardment A process where neutrons are directed at a target nucleus, often used to create isotopes like tritium.

Electron Emission A process where an electron is emitted from a nucleus, associated with beta decay in radioactive isotopes.

Beta Decay A radioactive decay process where a beta particle (electron or positron) is emitted from an atomic nucleus.

Deuterium Oxide Also known as heavy water, it is water where hydrogen is replaced by deuterium, resulting in higher density and boiling point.

Density A measure of mass per unit volume, indicating how compact a substance is.

Melting Point The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor.

Radioactivity The emission of particles or electromagnetic waves due to the decay of atomic nuclei.