23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Hydrogen Isotopes
Hydrogen Isotopes
Hydrogen Isotopes Example
Select the correct explanation of how D2O varies from H2O.
A
Heavy water contains the second most abundant isotope of H, while regular water contains the most abundant isotope.
B
Water containing deuterium is radioactive.
C
Heavy water is composed of 2 tritium atoms and 1 O atom; regular water is composed of 2 protium atoms and 1 O atom.
D
Chemical properties of heavy water are identical to those of regular water.
