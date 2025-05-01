What is the main purpose of a hydrogenation reaction? The main purpose is to add hydrogen atoms to unsaturated hydrocarbons, converting them into saturated alkanes.

What type of bond is broken during a hydrogenation reaction? A π (pi) bond in the unsaturated hydrocarbon is broken during hydrogenation.

Why is a catalyst required in hydrogenation reactions? A catalyst is needed to break the stable hydrogen-hydrogen bond in H2 so hydrogen atoms can be added to the hydrocarbon.

What is typically used as a catalyst in hydrogenation reactions? A metal catalyst is typically used, such as platinum, palladium, or nickel.

How many moles of hydrogen are needed to hydrogenate one π bond? One mole of hydrogen (H2) is needed for each π bond present.

What is the product of hydrogenating an alkene? The product is an alkane, which contains only single bonds between carbon and hydrogen atoms.