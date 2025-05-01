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What is the main purpose of a hydrogenation reaction? The main purpose is to add hydrogen atoms to unsaturated hydrocarbons, converting them into saturated alkanes. What type of bond is broken during a hydrogenation reaction? A π (pi) bond in the unsaturated hydrocarbon is broken during hydrogenation. Why is a catalyst required in hydrogenation reactions? A catalyst is needed to break the stable hydrogen-hydrogen bond in H2 so hydrogen atoms can be added to the hydrocarbon. What is typically used as a catalyst in hydrogenation reactions? A metal catalyst is typically used, such as platinum, palladium, or nickel. How many moles of hydrogen are needed to hydrogenate one π bond? One mole of hydrogen (H2) is needed for each π bond present. What is the product of hydrogenating an alkene? The product is an alkane, which contains only single bonds between carbon and hydrogen atoms. How many π bonds does an alkene have? An alkene has one π bond. How many moles of H2 are required to fully hydrogenate an alkyne? Two moles of H2 are required because an alkyne has two π bonds. What happens to the carbon atoms involved in the double or triple bond during hydrogenation? Each carbon atom receives a hydrogen atom, converting the double or triple bond into single bonds. What is the end product of hydrogenating an alkyne? The end product is an alkane. What is the relationship between the number of π bonds and the amount of hydrogen needed? For each π bond, one mole of hydrogen is needed. What is the significance of hydrogenation in organic chemistry? Hydrogenation is essential for modifying the saturation level of hydrocarbon chains. What type of hydrocarbons undergo hydrogenation reactions? Unsaturated hydrocarbons such as alkenes and alkynes undergo hydrogenation. What is the structural change in the hydrocarbon after hydrogenation? The hydrocarbon changes from having double or triple bonds to only single bonds. How many hydrogen atoms are added to an alkyne during hydrogenation? Four hydrogen atoms are added to an alkyne, two for each π bond.
Hydrogenation Reactions quiz
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