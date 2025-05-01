What is hydrohalogenation? Hydrohalogenation is a reaction where hydrogen and a halogen are added across a pi bond of an alkene or alkyne to form an alkyl halide.

Which elements are typically used as the halogen in hydrohalogenation? Bromine and chlorine are the halogens most commonly used in hydrohalogenation reactions.

What is the product of a hydrohalogenation reaction starting from an alkene? The product is an alkyl halide.

How does hydrohalogenation proceed with a symmetrical alkene? The hydrogen and halogen can add to either carbon of the double bond with no preference.

What rule is used to predict the outcome of hydrohalogenation with unsymmetrical alkenes? Markovnikov's rule is used to predict the outcome.

According to Markovnikov's rule, where does the hydrogen atom add in an unsymmetrical alkene? The hydrogen atom adds to the double-bonded carbon with more hydrogens already attached.