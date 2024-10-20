ICE Charts definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
ICE Charts definitions

ICE Charts definitions
  • ICE Chart
    A table used to simplify calculations of equilibrium reactions by organizing data into Initial, Change, and Equilibrium stages.
  • Equilibrium Reaction
    A chemical reaction where the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.
  • Equilibrium Amount
    The concentration or pressure of a reactant or product in a chemical reaction at equilibrium.
  • Kp
    The equilibrium constant for a reaction in terms of partial pressures of gases.
  • Kc
    The equilibrium constant for a reaction in terms of molar concentrations of substances.
  • Molarity
    A unit of concentration measuring the number of moles of a solute per liter of solution.
  • Atmospheres
    A unit of pressure used in the context of gas-phase equilibrium reactions.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, denoted as K.
  • Balanced Chemical Reaction
    A chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.
  • Product
    A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
  • Reactant
    A substance that undergoes change during a chemical reaction.