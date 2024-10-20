ICE Charts definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

ICE Chart A table used to simplify calculations of equilibrium reactions by organizing data into Initial, Change, and Equilibrium stages.

Equilibrium Reaction A chemical reaction where the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.

Equilibrium Amount The concentration or pressure of a reactant or product in a chemical reaction at equilibrium.

Kp The equilibrium constant for a reaction in terms of partial pressures of gases.

Kc The equilibrium constant for a reaction in terms of molar concentrations of substances.

Molarity A unit of concentration measuring the number of moles of a solute per liter of solution.

Atmospheres A unit of pressure used in the context of gas-phase equilibrium reactions.

Equilibrium Constant A ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, denoted as K.

Balanced Chemical Reaction A chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.

Product A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction.