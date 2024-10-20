ICE Charts definitions Flashcards
ICE Charts definitions
- ICE ChartA table used to simplify calculations of equilibrium reactions by organizing data into Initial, Change, and Equilibrium stages.
- Equilibrium ReactionA chemical reaction where the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.
- Equilibrium AmountThe concentration or pressure of a reactant or product in a chemical reaction at equilibrium.
- KpThe equilibrium constant for a reaction in terms of partial pressures of gases.
- KcThe equilibrium constant for a reaction in terms of molar concentrations of substances.
- MolarityA unit of concentration measuring the number of moles of a solute per liter of solution.
- AtmospheresA unit of pressure used in the context of gas-phase equilibrium reactions.
- Equilibrium ConstantA ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, denoted as K.
- Balanced Chemical ReactionA chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.
- ProductA substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
- ReactantA substance that undergoes change during a chemical reaction.