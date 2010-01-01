ICE Charts
Calculating Equilibrium Amount
ICE Charts Example
At a given temperature the gas phase reaction: N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇄ 2 NO (g) has an equilibrium constant of 4.18 x 10-7. What will be the concentration of NO at equilibrium if 2.00 moles of nitrogen and 6.00 moles oxygen are allowed to come to equilibrium in a 2.0 L flask?
Consider the following reaction:
COBr2 (g) ⇌ CO (g) + Br2 (g)
A reaction mixture initially contains 0.15 atm COBr2. Determine the equilibrium concentration of CO if Kp for the reaction at 25°C is 4.08.
Calculating Equilibrium Constant
At a certain temperature, 0.810 mol NO is placed in a 5.00 L container. At equilibrium, 0.075 mol N2 is present. Calculate Kc.
2 NO (g) ⇌ N2 (g) + O2 (g)
When 0.600 atm of NO2 was allowed to come to equilibrium the total pressure was 0.875 atm. Calculate the Kp of the reaction.
2 NO2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO (g) + O2 (g)
- Acetic acid tends to form dimers, 1CH3CO2H22, because of hydrogen bonding: The equilibrium constant Kc for thi...
