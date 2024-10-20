Intensive vs. Extensive Properties definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Intensive properties Physical characteristics of a substance that do not change with the amount present, such as color and density.

Extensive properties Physical characteristics that vary with the amount of substance, like mass and volume.

Density A measure of mass per unit volume, remaining constant regardless of the amount of substance.

Boiling point The temperature at which a liquid turns to vapor, unaffected by the quantity of the liquid.

Melting point The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, independent of the amount of the substance.

Freezing point The temperature at which a liquid becomes a solid, not influenced by the volume of the liquid.

Temperature A measure of thermal energy that remains constant for a substance regardless of its quantity.

Mass The amount of matter in an object, which changes with the quantity of the substance.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a substance, varying with the amount present.

Length A measure of distance, which changes based on the amount of material.

Energy The capacity to do work, dependent on the amount of substance, including forms like thermal and nuclear.

Color A visual attribute of a substance that remains unchanged regardless of the amount present.