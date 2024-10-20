Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intensive vs. Extensive Properties definitions Flashcards

Back
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/13
  • Intensive properties
    Physical characteristics of a substance that do not change with the amount present, such as color and density.
  • Extensive properties
    Physical characteristics that vary with the amount of substance, like mass and volume.
  • Density
    A measure of mass per unit volume, remaining constant regardless of the amount of substance.
  • Boiling point
    The temperature at which a liquid turns to vapor, unaffected by the quantity of the liquid.
  • Melting point
    The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, independent of the amount of the substance.
  • Freezing point
    The temperature at which a liquid becomes a solid, not influenced by the volume of the liquid.
  • Temperature
    A measure of thermal energy that remains constant for a substance regardless of its quantity.
  • Mass
    The amount of matter in an object, which changes with the quantity of the substance.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by a substance, varying with the amount present.
  • Length
    A measure of distance, which changes based on the amount of material.
  • Energy
    The capacity to do work, dependent on the amount of substance, including forms like thermal and nuclear.
  • Color
    A visual attribute of a substance that remains unchanged regardless of the amount present.
  • Hardness
    A measure of a material's resistance to deformation, constant regardless of the quantity.