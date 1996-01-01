Intensive vs. Extensive Properties quiz #1 Flashcards
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/30
Which of the following is an intensive property of a substance: density, volume, length, or mass?
Density is an intensive property; volume, length, and mass are extensive properties.Which of these is an example of investigating an intensive property?
Measuring the density of a substance is an example of investigating an intensive property.Which term refers to a property that depends only on the amount of a substance?
Extensive property refers to a property that depends on the amount of a substance.Which statement describes an intensive property of matter?
An intensive property does not depend on the amount of matter present and is inherent to the substance.Which of these is an extensive property of a substance?
Mass is an extensive property of a substance.Which of the following is an extensive physical property of matter?
Volume is an extensive physical property of matter.Which is an intensive property of a substance?
Color is an intensive property of a substance.What is the difference between intensive and extensive properties?
Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance, while extensive properties do.Which of the following is an intensive property of a sample of neon gas?
Density is an intensive property of a sample of neon gas.Is melting point an intensive or extensive physical property?
Melting point is an intensive physical property.Which of the following is an example of an intensive property of a bar of gold?
Hardness is an intensive property of a bar of gold.Which of the following is an intensive physical property of matter?
Boiling point is an intensive physical property of matter.Why are intensive properties useful for identifying a substance?
Intensive properties are useful for identification because they are unique to a substance and do not change with amount.Which of the following is an example of an extensive property?
Length is an example of an extensive property.Which of the following is an intensive property?
Temperature is an intensive property.Which of the following is an extensive property of liquid benzene?
Volume is an extensive property of liquid benzene.Which of the following are intensive properties?
Color and density are intensive properties.What is an extensive property that can be calculated?
Mass is an extensive property that can be calculated.Which property of matter is an extensive property?
Energy is an extensive property of matter.Which of the following is an intensive physical property?
Hardness is an intensive physical property.Which property depends on the amount of a substance?
Extensive properties depend on the amount of a substance.Is density an intensive or extensive property?
Density is an intensive property.Is density an extensive or intensive property?
Density is an intensive property.Which of these is an extensive property?
Volume is an extensive property.Which of the following is an extensive property?
Mass is an extensive property.Is the weight of a system an extensive or intensive property?
Weight is an extensive property.Which of these is an extensive property of a substance: color, hardness, malleability, or volume?
Volume is an extensive property; color, hardness, and malleability are intensive properties.Which procedure could a student use to examine an intensive property of a rectangular block of wood?
A student could measure the density of the block to examine an intensive property.Is density intensive or extensive?
Density is an intensive property.Classify each property as intensive or extensive.
Intensive: color, density, hardness, melting point; Extensive: mass, volume, length, energy.