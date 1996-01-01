Intensive vs. Extensive Properties quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an intensive property of a substance: density, volume, length, or mass? Density is an intensive property; volume, length, and mass are extensive properties.

Which of these is an example of investigating an intensive property? Measuring the density of a substance is an example of investigating an intensive property.

Which term refers to a property that depends only on the amount of a substance? Extensive property refers to a property that depends on the amount of a substance.

Which statement describes an intensive property of matter? An intensive property does not depend on the amount of matter present and is inherent to the substance.

Which of these is an extensive property of a substance? Mass is an extensive property of a substance.

Which of the following is an extensive physical property of matter? Volume is an extensive physical property of matter.