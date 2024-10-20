Intermolecular Forces definitions Flashcards
Intermolecular Forces definitions
- Intramolecular ForcesStrong bonds within a molecule, influencing chemical properties, such as ionic and covalent bonds.
- Intermolecular ForcesWeaker forces between molecules, affecting physical properties and holding liquids and solids together.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons, influencing molecular polarity.
- Ion-Dipole ForcesStrongest intermolecular force between ions and polar molecules, common in ionic compounds dissolved in water.
- Hydrogen BondingAttractive force when hydrogen is bonded to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen, second strongest intermolecular force.
- Dipole-Dipole InteractionsAttractive forces between two polar molecules, third in strength among intermolecular forces.
- London Dispersion ForcesWeakest intermolecular force present in all compounds, caused by temporary dipoles in close proximity.
- PolarityDistribution of electrical charge over atoms in a molecule, affecting intermolecular force type.
- AqueousDescribes ions or molecules dissolved in water, often involved in ion-dipole interactions.
- SolvationProcess of surrounding solute particles with solvent molecules, stabilizing them in solution.
- Van der Waals ForcesAnother term for London dispersion forces, weak attractions between nonpolar molecules.
- Partial ChargeSlight electrical charge on atoms due to differences in electronegativity, leading to molecular attraction.
- Covalent BondsStrong intramolecular bonds formed by sharing electrons between atoms within a molecule.
- Ionic BondsStrong intramolecular bonds formed by the transfer of electrons, creating charged ions.
- Molecular PolarityCharacteristic of molecules with uneven distribution of charges, influencing intermolecular interactions.