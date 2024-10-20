Skip to main content
Intermolecular Forces definitions Flashcards

Intermolecular Forces definitions
  Intramolecular Forces
    Strong bonds within a molecule, influencing chemical properties, such as ionic and covalent bonds.
  Intermolecular Forces
    Weaker forces between molecules, affecting physical properties and holding liquids and solids together.
  Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons, influencing molecular polarity.
  Ion-Dipole Forces
    Strongest intermolecular force between ions and polar molecules, common in ionic compounds dissolved in water.
  Hydrogen Bonding
    Attractive force when hydrogen is bonded to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen, second strongest intermolecular force.
  Dipole-Dipole Interactions
    Attractive forces between two polar molecules, third in strength among intermolecular forces.
  London Dispersion Forces
    Weakest intermolecular force present in all compounds, caused by temporary dipoles in close proximity.
  Polarity
    Distribution of electrical charge over atoms in a molecule, affecting intermolecular force type.
  Aqueous
    Describes ions or molecules dissolved in water, often involved in ion-dipole interactions.
  Solvation
    Process of surrounding solute particles with solvent molecules, stabilizing them in solution.
  Van der Waals Forces
    Another term for London dispersion forces, weak attractions between nonpolar molecules.
  Partial Charge
    Slight electrical charge on atoms due to differences in electronegativity, leading to molecular attraction.
  Covalent Bonds
    Strong intramolecular bonds formed by sharing electrons between atoms within a molecule.
  Ionic Bonds
    Strong intramolecular bonds formed by the transfer of electrons, creating charged ions.
  Molecular Polarity
    Characteristic of molecules with uneven distribution of charges, influencing intermolecular interactions.