Intermolecular Forces definitions Flashcards

Intramolecular Forces Strong bonds within a molecule, influencing chemical properties, such as ionic and covalent bonds.

Intermolecular Forces Weaker forces between molecules, affecting physical properties and holding liquids and solids together.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons, influencing molecular polarity.

Ion-Dipole Forces Strongest intermolecular force between ions and polar molecules, common in ionic compounds dissolved in water.

Hydrogen Bonding Attractive force when hydrogen is bonded to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen, second strongest intermolecular force.

Dipole-Dipole Interactions Attractive forces between two polar molecules, third in strength among intermolecular forces.

London Dispersion Forces Weakest intermolecular force present in all compounds, caused by temporary dipoles in close proximity.

Polarity Distribution of electrical charge over atoms in a molecule, affecting intermolecular force type.

Aqueous Describes ions or molecules dissolved in water, often involved in ion-dipole interactions.

Solvation Process of surrounding solute particles with solvent molecules, stabilizing them in solution.

Van der Waals Forces Another term for London dispersion forces, weak attractions between nonpolar molecules.

Partial Charge Slight electrical charge on atoms due to differences in electronegativity, leading to molecular attraction.

Covalent Bonds Strong intramolecular bonds formed by sharing electrons between atoms within a molecule.

Ionic Bonds Strong intramolecular bonds formed by the transfer of electrons, creating charged ions.