Intermolecular Forces quiz Flashcards

Which statement explains why hydrogen bonds are able to form between water molecules?
Hydrogen bonds form between water molecules due to the polarity created by the electronegativity difference between hydrogen and oxygen, resulting in partial positive and negative charges.
Which of the following is not a result of hydrogen bonds? A) High boiling point of water B) Ice floating on water C) Water's ability to dissolve ionic compounds D) Water's color
D) Water's color is not a result of hydrogen bonds.
What type of bonds make water molecules 'stick' to each other?
Hydrogen bonds make water molecules 'stick' to each other.
Which of the following describes the most likely way in which two water molecules will interact? A) Through covalent bonds B) Through hydrogen bonds C) Through ionic bonds D) Through metallic bonds
B) Through hydrogen bonds.
Which of the following statements helps to explain why water molecules form hydrogen bonds? A) Water molecules are nonpolar B) Water molecules have a symmetrical shape C) Water molecules have partial charges due to electronegativity differences D) Water molecules are metallic
C) Water molecules have partial charges due to electronegativity differences.
What property of a water molecule allows hydrogen bonds to form among adjacent molecules?
The polarity of water molecules, due to the electronegativity difference between hydrogen and oxygen, allows hydrogen bonds to form.
What is hydrophobic?
Hydrophobic refers to substances that repel water or do not mix well with water.
Which of the following statements correctly defines intermolecular forces? A) Forces within a molecule B) Forces between molecules C) Forces that create chemical bonds D) Forces that repel molecules
B) Forces between molecules.
Which bond or force would you not expect to occur in the absence of water? A) Ionic bonds B) Covalent bonds C) Hydrogen bonds D) Metallic bonds
C) Hydrogen bonds.
What is the weakest type of intermolecular force?
London dispersion forces are the weakest type of intermolecular force.