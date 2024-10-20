Internal Energy definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Internal Energy definitions

Internal Energy definitions
  • Internal Energy
    Total kinetic and potential energy within a system, calculated as the sum of heat and work.
  • Delta E
    Symbol representing internal energy, interchangeable with Delta U.
  • Delta U
    Alternative symbol for internal energy, equivalent to Delta E.
  • Heat
    Energy transferred due to temperature difference, represented by Q.
  • Work
    Energy transfer resulting from a force acting over a distance, calculated as negative pressure times change in volume.
  • Pressure
    Force exerted per unit area, measured in atmospheres in this context.
  • Volume
    Space occupied by a substance, measured in liters.
  • Liters-atmospheres
    Unit of work, convertible to joules using a factor of 101.325.
  • Joules
    SI unit of energy, used to express internal energy, heat, and work.
  • Enthalpy
    Heat change during a reaction at constant pressure, represented by Delta H.
  • Delta H
    Symbol for enthalpy, equivalent to heat at constant pressure.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy associated with the motion of particles within a system.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored within a system due to position or arrangement of particles.
  • Chemical Reaction
    Process involving rearrangement of molecular or ionic structure, affecting enthalpy.
  • Conversion Factor
    Numerical factor used to convert units, such as 101.325 for liters-atmospheres to joules.