Internal Energy definitions Flashcards

Internal Energy definitions
Internal Energy definitions
- Internal EnergyTotal kinetic and potential energy within a system, calculated as the sum of heat and work.
- Delta ESymbol representing internal energy, interchangeable with Delta U.
- Delta UAlternative symbol for internal energy, equivalent to Delta E.
- HeatEnergy transferred due to temperature difference, represented by Q.
- WorkEnergy transfer resulting from a force acting over a distance, calculated as negative pressure times change in volume.
- PressureForce exerted per unit area, measured in atmospheres in this context.
- VolumeSpace occupied by a substance, measured in liters.
- Liters-atmospheresUnit of work, convertible to joules using a factor of 101.325.
- JoulesSI unit of energy, used to express internal energy, heat, and work.
- EnthalpyHeat change during a reaction at constant pressure, represented by Delta H.
- Delta HSymbol for enthalpy, equivalent to heat at constant pressure.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy associated with the motion of particles within a system.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored within a system due to position or arrangement of particles.
- Chemical ReactionProcess involving rearrangement of molecular or ionic structure, affecting enthalpy.
- Conversion FactorNumerical factor used to convert units, such as 101.325 for liters-atmospheres to joules.