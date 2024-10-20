Internal Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Internal Energy Total kinetic and potential energy within a system, calculated as the sum of heat and work.

Delta E Symbol representing internal energy, interchangeable with Delta U.

Delta U Alternative symbol for internal energy, equivalent to Delta E.

Heat Energy transferred due to temperature difference, represented by Q.

Work Energy transfer resulting from a force acting over a distance, calculated as negative pressure times change in volume.

Pressure Force exerted per unit area, measured in atmospheres in this context.

Volume Space occupied by a substance, measured in liters.

Liters-atmospheres Unit of work, convertible to joules using a factor of 101.325.

Joules SI unit of energy, used to express internal energy, heat, and work.

Enthalpy Heat change during a reaction at constant pressure, represented by Delta H.

Delta H Symbol for enthalpy, equivalent to heat at constant pressure.

Kinetic Energy Energy associated with the motion of particles within a system.

Potential Energy Energy stored within a system due to position or arrangement of particles.

Chemical Reaction Process involving rearrangement of molecular or ionic structure, affecting enthalpy.