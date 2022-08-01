Internal Energy
The Internal Energy of a system is the total energy from all forms of kinetic and potential energy.
The internal energy of the system:ΔE = q + w
Internal Energy Example 1
An unknown gas expands in a container increasing the volume from 4.3 L to 8.2 L at a constant pressure of 931 mmHg. Calculate the internal energy of the system if the system absorbs 2.3 kJ of energy.
A gas reaction is allowed to take place in a canister while submerged in water at a temperature of 25oC. The gas expands and does P-V work on the surroundings equal to 385 J. At the same time, the temperature of the water decreases to 20oC as the energy in the gas reaction reaches 364 J. What is the change in energy of the system?
- Consider the accompanying energy diagram. (a) Does this diagram represent an increase or decrease in the inter...
- For which of the following reactions are ΔE and ΔH equal? (a) CO2(g) + H2O(l) → H2CO (b) 2 NaHCO3 (s) → Na2CO...
- The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (c) Write an expression for...
- The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (a) Which of the states of ...
- In the accompanying cylinder diagram, a chemical process occurs at constant temperature and pressure. (a) Is t...
- Consider a process in which an ideal gas changes from state 1 to state 2 in such a way that its temperature ch...
- (c) By what means can the internal energy of a closed system increase?
- Calculate E and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic for the following cases: (a) q = 0....
- A gas is confined to a cylinder fitted with a piston and an electrical heater, as shown here: Suppose that cu...
- For the isothermal expansion of a gas into a vacuum, ΔE = 0, q = 0, and w = 0. (b) Explain why no work is done...
- During a deep breath, our lungs expand about 2.0 L against an external pressure of 101.3 kPa. How much work is...
- How much work (in J) is involved in a chemical reaction if the volume decreases from 33.6 L to 11.2 L against ...
- Redraw the following diagram to represent the situation (b) when work has been lost by the system.
- A reaction is carried out in a cylinder fitted with a movable piston. The starting volume is V = 5.00 L, and t...
- Which statement is true of the internal energy of a system and its surroundings during an energy exchange with...
- A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 ...
- Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or ne...
- Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or ne...
- A system releases 622 kJ of heat and does 105 kJ of work on the surroundings. What is the change in internal e...
- A system absorbs 196 kJ of heat and the surroundings do 117 kJ of work on the system. What is the change in in...
- The air in an inflated balloon (defined as the system) warms over a toaster and absorbs 115 J of heat. As it e...
- What is internal energy?
- Calculate the work done in joules by a chemical reaction if the volume increases from 3.2 L to 3.4 L against a...
- How much work (in J) is required to expand the volume of a pump from 0.0 L to 2.5 L against an external pressu...
- The average human lung expands by about 0.50 L during each breath. If this expansion occurs against an externa...
- The air within a piston equipped with a cylinder absorbs 565 J of heat and expands from an initial volume of 0...
- A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to...
- A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to...
- A gas is compressed from an initial volume of 5.55 L to a final volume of 1.22 L by an external pressure of 1....
- At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable...
- At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable...
- When 1 mol of a fuel burns at constant pressure, it produces 3452 kJ of heat and does 11 kJ of work. What are ...
- When a sample of a hydrocarbon fuel is ignited and burned in oxygen, the internal energy decreases by 7.20 kJ....
- The change in internal energy for the combustion of 1.0 mol of octane at a pressure of 1.0 atm is 5084.3 kJ. I...
- What is the difference between the internal energy change ∆E and the enthalpy change ∆H? Which of the two is m...
- Under what circumstances are ΔE and ΔH essentially equal?
- The enthalpy change for the reaction of 50.0 mL of ethylene with 50.0 mL of H2 at 1.5 atm pressure (Problem 9....
- Assume that a particular reaction evolves 244 kJ of heat and that 35 kJ of PV work is gained by the system. Wh...
- What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for a reaction at a constant pressure of 1.00 atm fi the internal energy chag...
- A reactiont akes place at a constant pressure of 1.10 atm with an internal energy change (ΔE) of 71.5 kJ and a...
- (d) For a reversible isothermal process, write an expression for ΔE in terms of q and w and an expression for ...
- The kinetic energy of a rolling billiard ball is given by KE = 12 mv2. Suppose a 0.17-kg billiard ball is rol...
- A sample of gas is contained in a cylinder-and-piston arrangement. There is an external pressure of 100 kPa. T...
- A 20.0-L volume of an ideal gas in a cylinder with a piston is at a pressure of 3.0 atm. Enough weight is sudd...
- Ethyl chloride 1C2H5Cl2, a substance used as a topical anes-thetic, is prepared by reaction of ethylene with h...