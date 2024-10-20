Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Addition Reactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Intro to Addition Reactions definitions
1/12
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon double bond, undergoing addition reactions.
  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, capable of addition reactions.
  • Addition Reaction
    A process where atoms are added to pi bonds, breaking double or triple bonds.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.
  • Sigma Bond
    A covalent bond formed by the head-on overlap of atomic orbitals, present in all single bonds.
  • Halogenation
    An addition reaction where halogens are added to pi bonds, forming dihalides.
  • Hydrogenation
    An addition reaction where hydrogen atoms are added to pi bonds, converting alkenes to alkanes.
  • Hydrohalogenation
    An addition reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are added to an alkene, forming alkyl halides.
  • Dihalide
    A compound formed by the addition of two halogen atoms to a molecule.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound formed by the addition of a hydrogen and a halogen to an alkene.
  • Reagent
    A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction.
  • Mole
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance, used to quantify reagents in reactions.