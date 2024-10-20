Intro to Addition Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Alkene A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon double bond, undergoing addition reactions.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, capable of addition reactions.

Addition Reaction A process where atoms are added to pi bonds, breaking double or triple bonds.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.

Sigma Bond A covalent bond formed by the head-on overlap of atomic orbitals, present in all single bonds.

Halogenation An addition reaction where halogens are added to pi bonds, forming dihalides.

Hydrogenation An addition reaction where hydrogen atoms are added to pi bonds, converting alkenes to alkanes.

Hydrohalogenation An addition reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are added to an alkene, forming alkyl halides.

Dihalide A compound formed by the addition of two halogen atoms to a molecule.

Alkyl Halide A compound formed by the addition of a hydrogen and a halogen to an alkene.

Reagent A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction.