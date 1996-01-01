22. Organic Chemistry
Intro to Addition Reactions
22. Organic Chemistry
Intro to Addition Reactions
1
concept
Addition Reactions
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Intro To Addition Reactions Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
How many moles of reagent are needed for the addition of the following alkyne?
A
2 moles
B
3 moles
C
1 mole
D
4 moles
Additional resources for Intro to Addition Reactions
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (8)
- List the products of each alkene addition reaction. c.
- What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? d.
- What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? a.
- Complete each hydrogenation reaction. c.
- Complete each hydrogenation reaction. b.
- Determine the product of the addition reaction.
- Determine the products of each reaction. a.
- The hydrogen at C-1 of 1-butyne is much more acidic than the one at C-1 in 1-butene. Explain.