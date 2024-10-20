Intro to Buffers definitions Flashcards
Intro to Buffers definitions
- BufferA solution that resists significant pH changes by neutralizing added acids or bases.
- Weak AcidAn acid that partially dissociates in solution, often used in buffer systems.
- Conjugate BaseThe species formed when an acid donates a proton, crucial in buffer systems.
- Hydronium IonA positively charged ion (H3O+) formed when an acid dissolves in water.
- Hydroxide IonA negatively charged ion (OH-) that can neutralize acids in buffer solutions.
- Buffer CapacityThe amount of acid or base a buffer can neutralize without significant pH change.
- Buffer RangeThe pH range over which a buffer effectively neutralizes added acids or bases.
- Ideal BufferA buffer with equal concentrations of weak acid and conjugate base, maximizing pH stability.
- Spectator IonsIons that do not participate in the chemical reaction and remain unchanged.
- NeutralizationA chemical reaction in which an acid and a base react to form water and a salt.
- Ammonium IonA positively charged ion (NH4+) that can act as a weak acid in buffer systems.
- MethylamineA weak base used in buffer systems, often paired with a strong acid.
- Potassium AmideA strong base used in buffer systems, often paired with a weak acid.
- Sulfuric AcidA diprotic acid that can act as a weak acid in certain buffer systems.
- Fluoride IonA basic ion that can interact with hydronium ions in buffer solutions.