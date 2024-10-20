Intro to Buffers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Buffer A solution that resists significant pH changes by neutralizing added acids or bases.

Weak Acid An acid that partially dissociates in solution, often used in buffer systems.

Conjugate Base The species formed when an acid donates a proton, crucial in buffer systems.

Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion (H3O+) formed when an acid dissolves in water.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion (OH-) that can neutralize acids in buffer solutions.

Buffer Capacity The amount of acid or base a buffer can neutralize without significant pH change.

Buffer Range The pH range over which a buffer effectively neutralizes added acids or bases.

Ideal Buffer A buffer with equal concentrations of weak acid and conjugate base, maximizing pH stability.

Spectator Ions Ions that do not participate in the chemical reaction and remain unchanged.

Neutralization A chemical reaction in which an acid and a base react to form water and a salt.

Ammonium Ion A positively charged ion (NH4+) that can act as a weak acid in buffer systems.

Methylamine A weak base used in buffer systems, often paired with a strong acid.

Potassium Amide A strong base used in buffer systems, often paired with a weak acid.

Sulfuric Acid A diprotic acid that can act as a weak acid in certain buffer systems.