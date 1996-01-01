18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
Intro to Buffers
1
concept
Acid-Base Buffers
3m
2
concept
Buffer Creation
3m
3
example
Intro to Buffers Example
2m
4
ProblemProblem
Which pairs of compounds are capable of making a buffer? Select all that apply.
a) 1.3 M LiOH and 1.7 M HCOOH c) 0.35 M CH3CO2H and 0.34 M CH3CO2−
b) 0.784 M NH4+ and 0.323 M HClO4 d) 0.80 HNO3 and 0.15 MgO
A
1.3 M LiOH and 1.7 M HCOOH
B
0.784 M NH4+ and 0.323 M HClO4
C
0.35 M CH3CO2H and 0.34 M CH3CO2−
D
0.80 HNO3 and 0.15 MgO
5
concept
Buffer Capacity
45s
6
example
Intro to Buffers Example
1m
7
concept
Buffer Range
1m
8
example
Intro to Buffers Example
2m
9
ProblemProblem
Determine which of the following actions will destroy a buffer composed of 0.50 L of 1.44 M H3PO4 and 0.60 L of 1.25 M NaH2PO4−.
a) Addition of 1.45 moles of KH2PO4
b) Addition of 0.85 moles of HCl
c) Addition of water
d) Addition of 0.30 moles of Ca(OH)2
e) Addition of 0.70 moles of HIO4
A
Addition of 1.45 moles of KH2PO4
B
Addition of 0.85 moles of HCl
C
Addition of water
D
Addition of 0.30 moles of Ca(OH)2
E
Addition of 0.70 moles of HIO4
