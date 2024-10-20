Intro to Buffers quiz Flashcards
Which statement is true of pH buffers?
Buffers maintain pH stability by neutralizing added acids or bases, containing both a weak acid and its conjugate base, or vice versa.Which answer helps to explain why all living cells need pH buffers?
Living cells need pH buffers to resist drastic changes in pH, ensuring that cellular processes can occur under stable conditions.Why are buffers important in living organisms?
Buffers are important because they help maintain a stable pH environment, which is crucial for the proper functioning of biological systems.What is the ideal concentration ratio for a buffer to be most effective?
The ideal concentration ratio for a buffer is when the weak acid and its conjugate base are equal in concentration.How does buffer capacity relate to the concentration of buffer components?
Buffer capacity increases with higher concentrations of the buffer components, allowing it to neutralize more acid or base.What happens to a buffer's effectiveness if the concentration ratio deviates from 10:1 to 1:10?
If the concentration ratio deviates beyond 10:1 to 1:10, the buffer becomes less effective at maintaining pH stability.What are the three ways to create a buffer?
A buffer can be created using a weak acid with its conjugate base, a strong acid with a weak base, or a strong base with a weak acid.What is the role of spectator ions in a buffer solution?
Spectator ions do not participate in the neutralization reaction and remain unchanged in the solution.Why is it important for a buffer to have a weak species in greater concentration than a strong species?
Having a weak species in greater concentration ensures that the buffer can effectively neutralize added strong acids or bases.What is the effect of adding a strong acid to a buffer solution?
Adding a strong acid to a buffer solution causes the conjugate base to neutralize it, resulting in a slight decrease in pH.