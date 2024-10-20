Intro to Chemical Equilibrium definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Chemical Equilibrium A state where forward and reverse reaction rates are equal, resulting in no net change in reactant and product concentrations.

Dynamic Process A continuous reaction where reactants and products are interconverted without stopping.

Reversible Reaction A reaction that can proceed in both forward and reverse directions, indicated by double arrows.

Forward Reaction The process where reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.

Reverse Reaction The process where products revert back to reactants in a chemical reaction.

Net Change The overall change in concentration of reactants and products, which is zero at equilibrium.

Homogeneous Equilibrium An equilibrium where all reactants and products are in the same phase.

Heterogeneous Equilibrium An equilibrium involving reactants and products in different phases.

Phase A distinct state of matter in which reactants or products exist, such as solid, liquid, or gas.