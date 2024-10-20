Intro to Chemical Equilibrium definitions Flashcards
Back
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Chemical EquilibriumA state where forward and reverse reaction rates are equal, resulting in no net change in reactant and product concentrations.
- Dynamic ProcessA continuous reaction where reactants and products are interconverted without stopping.
- Reversible ReactionA reaction that can proceed in both forward and reverse directions, indicated by double arrows.
- Forward ReactionThe process where reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.
- Reverse ReactionThe process where products revert back to reactants in a chemical reaction.
- Net ChangeThe overall change in concentration of reactants and products, which is zero at equilibrium.
- Homogeneous EquilibriumAn equilibrium where all reactants and products are in the same phase.
- Heterogeneous EquilibriumAn equilibrium involving reactants and products in different phases.
- PhaseA distinct state of matter in which reactants or products exist, such as solid, liquid, or gas.
- ConcentrationThe amount of a substance in a given volume, remaining constant at equilibrium.