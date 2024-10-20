Skip to main content
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium definitions Flashcards

Intro to Chemical Equilibrium definitions
  • Chemical Equilibrium
    A state where forward and reverse reaction rates are equal, resulting in no net change in reactant and product concentrations.
  • Dynamic Process
    A continuous reaction where reactants and products are interconverted without stopping.
  • Reversible Reaction
    A reaction that can proceed in both forward and reverse directions, indicated by double arrows.
  • Forward Reaction
    The process where reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.
  • Reverse Reaction
    The process where products revert back to reactants in a chemical reaction.
  • Net Change
    The overall change in concentration of reactants and products, which is zero at equilibrium.
  • Homogeneous Equilibrium
    An equilibrium where all reactants and products are in the same phase.
  • Heterogeneous Equilibrium
    An equilibrium involving reactants and products in different phases.
  • Phase
    A distinct state of matter in which reactants or products exist, such as solid, liquid, or gas.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance in a given volume, remaining constant at equilibrium.