16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
1
concept
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following does not represent a heterogenous equilibrium?
I) CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
II) CO2(g) + C(s) ⇌ 2 CO(g)
III) 2 H2O(l) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + O2(g)
IV) CH3COOH(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ CH3COO–(aq) + H3O+(aq)
A
Only I)
B
Only II)
C
Only III)
D
Only IV)
E
Both I) & IV)
F
Both II) & III)
Additional resources for Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (65)
- The following diagrams represent a hypothetical reaction A ¡ B, with A represented by red spheres and B repre...
- The following diagram represents a reaction shown going to completion. Each molecule in the diagram represents...
- The concept of chemical equilibrium is very important. Which one of the following statements is the most corre...
- Ethene 1C2H42 reacts with halogens 1X22 by the following reaction: C2H41g2 + X21g2 Δ C2H4X21g2 The followin...
- The diagram shown here represents the equilibrium state for the reaction A21g2 + 2 B1g2 Δ 2 AB1g2. (a) Assumin...
- For the general, single-step reaction A1g2 + B1g2 ∆ AB1g2, Kc = 4.5 * 10-6, which of the following statements ...
- Suppose that the gas-phase reactions A ¡ B and B ¡ A are both elementary processes with rate constants of 4.7 ...
- The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of molecular iodine, I21g2Δ2 I1g2, at 800 K is Kc = 3.1 * 10-5. ...
- Write the expression for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogen...
- Write the expressions for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homoge...
- Write the expressions for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homoge...
- Which of the following reactions lies to the right, favoring the formation of products, and which lies to the ...
- Which of the following statements are true and which are false? (c) As the value of the equilibrium constant i...
- If Kc = 0.042 for PCl31g2 + Cl21g2 Δ PCl51g2 at 500 K, what is the value of Kp for this reaction at this temp...
- Write an expression for the equilibrium constant of each chemical equation. a. SbCl5(g) ∆ SbCl3(g) + Cl2(g)
- Find and fix each mistake in the equilibrium constant expressions. b. CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g) K = [CO][Cl2]/...
- Find and fix each mistake in the equilibrium constant expressions. a. 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g) K = [H2][S2]/...
- When this reaction comes to equilibrium, will the concentra- tions of the reactants or products be greater? Do...
- Ethene (C2H4) can be halogenated by this reaction: C2H4(g) + X2(g) ⇌ C2H4X2(g) where X2 can be Cl2 (green), Br...
- At 1000 K, Kp = 1.85 for the reaction SO21g2 + 12O21g2 Δ SO31g2 (c) What is the value of Kc for the reaction i...
- H2 and I2 are combined in a flask and allowed to react according to the reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) Exam...
- A chemist trying to synthesize a particular compound attempts two different synthesis reactions. The equilibri...
- Consider the equilibrium N21g2 + O21g2 + Br21g2 Δ 2 NOBr1g2 Calculate the equilibrium constant Kp for this r...
- Calculate Kc for each reaction. a. I2(g) ⇌ 2I(g) Kp = 6.26 * 10^-22 (at 298K)
- Calculate Kc for each reaction. b. CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3 H2(g) Kp = 7.7x10^24 (at 298 K)
- Calculate Kp for each reaction. a. N2O4(g) ⇌ 2NO2(g) Kc = 5.9x10^-3 (at 298 K)
- Calculate Kp for each reaction. b. N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2NH3(g) Kc = 3.7x10^8 (at 298 K)
- The equilibrium 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2 Δ 2 NOCl1g2 is established at 500 K. An equilibrium mixture of the three gase...
- The equilibrium 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2 Δ 2 NOCl1g2 is established at 500 K. An equilibrium mixture of the three gase...
- Phosphorus trichloride gas and chlorine gas react to form phosphorus pentachloride gas: PCl31g2 + Cl21g2 Δ PCl...
- Consider the reaction: N (g) + 3H (g) ⇌ 2NH (g) Complete the table. Assume that all concentrations are equilib...
- Consider the following reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) Complete the table. Assume that all concentrations ar...
- Consider the reaction: 2NO(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ 2NOBr(g) Kp = 28.4 at 298K In a reaction mixture at equilibrium, the ...
- Consider the reaction: SO2Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2(g) + Cl2(g) Kp = 2.91*10^3 at 298 K In a reaction at equilibrium, the p...
- Consider the interconversion of A molecules (red spheres) and B molecules (blue spheres) according to the reac...
- At 900 K, the following reaction has Kp = 0.345: 2 SO21g2 + O21g2 Δ 2 SO31g2 In an equilibrium mixture the p...
- The following picture represents the equilibrium state for the reaction 2 AB ∆ A2 + B2. Which rate constant i...
- Identify the true statement about the rate of the forward and reverse reaction once a reaction has reached equ...
- At 373 K, Kp = 0.416 for the equilibrium 2 NOBr1g2 Δ 2 NO1g2 + Br21g2 If the pressures of NOBr(g) and NO(g) ...
- At 218 C, Kc = 1.2 * 10-4 for the equilibrium NH4SH1s2 Δ NH31g2 + H2S1g2 Calculate the equilibrium concentra...
- At 80 C, Kc = 1.87 * 10-3 for the reaction PH3BCl31s2 Δ PH31g2 + BCl31g2 (b) If the flask has a volume of 0.25...
- At 80 C, Kc = 1.87 * 10-3 for the reaction PH3BCl31s2 Δ PH31g2 + BCl31g2 (a) Calculate the equilibrium concent...
- For each of the equilibria in Problem 15.56, write the equi-librium constant expression for Kp and give the eq...
- At 25 C, the reaction CaCrO41s2ΔCa2+1aq2 + CrO4 2-1aq2 has an equilibrium constant Kc = 7.1 * 10-4. What ar...
- The vapor pressure of water at 25 °C is 0.0313 atm. Cal- culate the values of Kp and Kc at 25 °C for the equil...
- Carbon monoxide replaces oxygen in oxygenated hemoglobin according to the reaction: HbO2(aq) + CO(aq) ⇌ HbCO(a...
- For each of the following equilibria, write the equilibrium constant expression for Kc. Where appropriate, als...
- Which of the following reactions yield appreciable equilib- rium concentrations of both reactants and products...
- The value of Kc for the reaction 3 O21g2 ∆ 2 O31g2 is 1.7 * 10-56 at 25°C. Do you expect pure air at 25 °C to ...
- An equilibrium mixture of N2, H2, and NH3 at 700 K con- tains 0.036 M N2 and 0.15 M H2. At this temperature, K...
- The value of Kc for the reaction of acetic acid with ethanol is 3.4 at 25°C: CH3CO2H1soln2 + CH3CH2OH1soln2 ∆ ...
- The following equilibria were measured at 823 K: CoO1s2 + H21g2 ΔCo1s2 + H2O1g2 Kc = 67 H21g2 + CO21g2 ΔCO1g2 ...
- In Section 11.5, we defined the vapor pressure of a liquid in terms of an equilibrium. (c) What is the value ...
- In Section 11.5, we defined the vapor pressure of a liquid in terms of an equilibrium. (b) By using data in A...
- In Section 11.5, we defined the vapor pressure of a liquid in terms of an equilibrium. (a) Write the equation ...
- For the reaction A2 + 2B ∆ 2 AB, the rate of the for- ward reaction is 18 M/s and the rate of the reverse reac...
- Consider a general, single-step reaction of the type A + B ∆ C. Show that the equilibrium constant is equal to...
- Which of the following relative values of kf and kr results in an equilibrium mixture that contains large amou...
- Consider the reaction of chloromethane with OH- in aque- ous solution: CH Cl1aq2 + OH-1aq2 ∆kf CH OH1aq2 + Cl...
- Refining petroleum involves cracking large hydrocar- bon molecules into smaller, more volatile pieces. A simpl...
- The equilibrium constant Kc for the gas-phase thermal decom-position of cyclopropane to propene is 1.0 * 105 a...
- Consider the sublimation of mothballs at 27 °C in a room having dimensions 8.0 ft * 10.0 ft * 8.0 ft. Assume t...
- Consider the sublimation of mothballs at 27 °C in a room having dimensions 8.0 ft * 10.0 ft * 8.0 ft. Assume t...
- Ozone is unstable with respect to decomposition to ordi-nary oxygen: 2 O31g2 ∆ 3 O21g2 Kp = 1.3 * 1057 How man...
- Which statement correctly describes a reaction in dynamic equilibrium? At dynamic equilibrium, the reactions s...