Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Crystal Field Theory definitions Flashcards

Back
Intro to Crystal Field Theory definitions
1/15
  • Crystal Field Theory
    Explains colors and magnetic properties of transition metal coordination compounds by ligand-induced energy changes in metal d orbitals.
  • Ligands
    Molecules or ions that create an electric field around metal cations, affecting the energy of metal d orbitals.
  • Metal Cations
    Positively charged metal ions that interact with ligands, influencing the energy of their d orbitals.
  • d Orbitals
    Five orbitals in transition metals whose energy levels are affected by ligand interactions in coordination compounds.
  • Octahedral Complexes
    Coordination compounds where ligands are positioned on the axes, affecting dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals most.
  • Tetrahedral Complexes
    Coordination compounds where ligands interact most with dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals, increasing their energy.
  • Electrostatic Interaction
    Repulsion between like charges of metal cation and ligand electrons, raising d orbital energy.
  • Ligand Field Theory
    An extension of crystal field theory incorporating molecular orbital theory to explain ligand interactions.
  • Energy Levels
    The relative energy of d orbitals in metal cations, altered by ligand interactions in coordination complexes.
  • Complex Geometry
    The spatial arrangement of ligands around a metal cation, crucial for determining d orbital interactions.
  • Magnetic Properties
    Characteristics of coordination compounds influenced by the arrangement and energy of d orbitals.
  • Color
    A property of coordination compounds resulting from specific d orbital energy transitions influenced by ligands.
  • dx2-y2 Orbital
    A d orbital in octahedral complexes with significant ligand interaction along the x and y axes.
  • dz2 Orbital
    A d orbital in octahedral complexes with significant ligand interaction along the z axis.
  • dxy Orbital
    A d orbital in tetrahedral complexes with significant ligand interaction between the axes.