24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Intro to Crystal Field Theory
The study of ligand-metal interactions helped to form Ligand Field Theory which combines CFT with MO Theory.
The greater the interaction between the metal and its ligands then the greater the energy of its d orbitals
For octahedral complexes, the greatest ligand-metal interactions occur on or along the axes.
For tetrahedral complexes, the greatest ligand-metal interactions occur in between the axes.
For an octahedral complex, which set of d orbitals is expected to be at the lowest energy?
A
dxy, dyz, dz2
B
dyz, dxz, dz2
C
dxy, dyz, dxz
D
dxy, dyz, dx2–y2
E
dyz, dx2–y2, dz2