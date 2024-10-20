Intro to Hydrocarbons definitions Flashcards
Back
Intro to Hydrocarbons definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- HydrocarbonsOrganic compounds composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
- AlkanesHydrocarbons with single carbon-carbon bonds, following the formula CnH2n+2.
- AlkenesHydrocarbons with double carbon-carbon bonds, following the formula CnH2n.
- AlkynesHydrocarbons with triple carbon-carbon bonds, following the formula CnH2n-2.
- CycloalkanesRing-structured alkanes with the formula CnH2n, similar to alkenes.
- AromaticHydrocarbons like benzene with alternating double bonds, formula CnHn.
- SaturatedHydrocarbons with only single bonds, maximizing hydrogen atoms.
- UnsaturatedHydrocarbons with double or triple bonds, reducing hydrogen atoms.
- HybridizationThe mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals for bonding.
- Pi bondsBonds formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.
- SP3Hybridization state of carbon in alkanes, bonded to four atoms.
- SP2Hybridization state of carbon in alkenes, bonded to three atoms.
- SPHybridization state of carbon in alkynes, bonded to two atoms.
- Bond rotationThe ability of single bonds to rotate freely, unlike double or triple bonds.
- Spatial orientationThe arrangement of atoms in space, affected by bond rotation and type.