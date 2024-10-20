Intro to Hydrocarbons definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hydrocarbons Organic compounds composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Alkanes Hydrocarbons with single carbon-carbon bonds, following the formula CnH2n+2.

Alkenes Hydrocarbons with double carbon-carbon bonds, following the formula CnH2n.

Alkynes Hydrocarbons with triple carbon-carbon bonds, following the formula CnH2n-2.

Cycloalkanes Ring-structured alkanes with the formula CnH2n, similar to alkenes.

Aromatic Hydrocarbons like benzene with alternating double bonds, formula CnHn.

Saturated Hydrocarbons with only single bonds, maximizing hydrogen atoms.

Unsaturated Hydrocarbons with double or triple bonds, reducing hydrogen atoms.

Hybridization The mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals for bonding.

Pi bonds Bonds formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.

SP3 Hybridization state of carbon in alkanes, bonded to four atoms.

SP2 Hybridization state of carbon in alkenes, bonded to three atoms.

SP Hybridization state of carbon in alkynes, bonded to two atoms.

Bond rotation The ability of single bonds to rotate freely, unlike double or triple bonds.