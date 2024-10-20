Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Hydrocarbons definitions Flashcards

Back
Intro to Hydrocarbons definitions
1/15
  • Hydrocarbons
    Organic compounds composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Alkanes
    Hydrocarbons with single carbon-carbon bonds, following the formula CnH2n+2.
  • Alkenes
    Hydrocarbons with double carbon-carbon bonds, following the formula CnH2n.
  • Alkynes
    Hydrocarbons with triple carbon-carbon bonds, following the formula CnH2n-2.
  • Cycloalkanes
    Ring-structured alkanes with the formula CnH2n, similar to alkenes.
  • Aromatic
    Hydrocarbons like benzene with alternating double bonds, formula CnHn.
  • Saturated
    Hydrocarbons with only single bonds, maximizing hydrogen atoms.
  • Unsaturated
    Hydrocarbons with double or triple bonds, reducing hydrogen atoms.
  • Hybridization
    The mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals for bonding.
  • Pi bonds
    Bonds formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.
  • SP3
    Hybridization state of carbon in alkanes, bonded to four atoms.
  • SP2
    Hybridization state of carbon in alkenes, bonded to three atoms.
  • SP
    Hybridization state of carbon in alkynes, bonded to two atoms.
  • Bond rotation
    The ability of single bonds to rotate freely, unlike double or triple bonds.
  • Spatial orientation
    The arrangement of atoms in space, affected by bond rotation and type.