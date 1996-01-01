22. Organic Chemistry
Intro to Hydrocarbons
Intro To Hydrocarbons
Intro To Hydrocarbons Example
Saturated and Unsaturated Hydrocarbons
Intro To Hydrocarbons Example
Write the molecular formula for an alkane with 5 C atoms.
A
C5H12
B
C5H10
C
C5H14
D
C5H8
Write the molecular formula for an alkyne with 4 C atoms.
A
C4H8
B
C4H10
C
C4H6
D
C4H4
Which of the following molecular formulas might indicate an alkene?
A
C7H16
B
C6H12
C
C5H8
D
C4H10
Bond Rotation and Spatial Orientation
Intro To Hydrocarbons Example
Which of the following is not a valid bond rotation?
A
B
C
D
