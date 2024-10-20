Intro to Radioactivity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Radioactivity Spontaneous decomposition of an unstable nucleus, leading to a new element and radiation emission.

Isotope Atoms of the same element with different mass numbers due to varying numbers of neutrons.

Nuclear Reaction A process that changes the identity of elements by altering the number of protons.

Parent Nuclide An unstable radioactive isotope that appears on the reactant side of a nuclear reaction.

Daughter Nuclide A more stable radioisotope that appears on the product side of a nuclear reaction.

Alpha Decay A type of radioactivity where an alpha particle is emitted from an unstable nucleus.

Beta Decay A radioactive process where a beta particle is emitted from an unstable nucleus.

Gamma Emission A type of radioactivity involving the emission of gamma rays from an unstable nucleus.

Positron Emission A radioactive decay process where a positron is emitted from an unstable nucleus.

Electron Capture A process where an electron is absorbed by the nucleus, appearing on the reactant side.

Proton A positively charged subatomic particle with a mass number of 1 and atomic number of 1.

Neutron A neutral subatomic particle with a mass number of 1 and atomic number of 0.

Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle with negligible mass and atomic number of -1.

Positron An anti-electron or positively charged electron with negligible mass and atomic number of +1.