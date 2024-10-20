Intro to Radioactivity definitions Flashcards
Intro to Radioactivity definitions
- RadioactivitySpontaneous decomposition of an unstable nucleus, leading to a new element and radiation emission.
- IsotopeAtoms of the same element with different mass numbers due to varying numbers of neutrons.
- Nuclear ReactionA process that changes the identity of elements by altering the number of protons.
- Parent NuclideAn unstable radioactive isotope that appears on the reactant side of a nuclear reaction.
- Daughter NuclideA more stable radioisotope that appears on the product side of a nuclear reaction.
- Alpha DecayA type of radioactivity where an alpha particle is emitted from an unstable nucleus.
- Beta DecayA radioactive process where a beta particle is emitted from an unstable nucleus.
- Gamma EmissionA type of radioactivity involving the emission of gamma rays from an unstable nucleus.
- Positron EmissionA radioactive decay process where a positron is emitted from an unstable nucleus.
- Electron CaptureA process where an electron is absorbed by the nucleus, appearing on the reactant side.
- ProtonA positively charged subatomic particle with a mass number of 1 and atomic number of 1.
- NeutronA neutral subatomic particle with a mass number of 1 and atomic number of 0.
- ElectronA negatively charged subatomic particle with negligible mass and atomic number of -1.
- PositronAn anti-electron or positively charged electron with negligible mass and atomic number of +1.
- Energetic ParticleA particle emitted or absorbed during a nuclear reaction, such as alpha, beta, or positron.