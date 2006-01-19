21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
1
concept
Intro to Radioactivity
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept
Nuclear Reactions
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example
Intro to Radioactivity Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
concept
Understanding Nuclear Reactions
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Intro to Radioactivity Example
45s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
concept
Types of Radioactivity
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
example
Intro to Radioactivity Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Additional resources for Intro to Radioactivity
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (141)
- What is the balanced nuclear equation for the alpha decay of plutonium-238? (a) (b) (c) (d)
- Write the balanced nuclear equation for the reaction represented by the diagram shown here. [Section 21.2]
- Fluorine-18 undergoes positron emission with a half-life of 1.10 x 10^2 minutes. If a patient is given a 250 m...
- The steps below show three of the steps in the radioactive decay chain for 23290Th. The half-life of each isot...
- The steps below show three of the steps in the radioactive decay chain for 23290Th. The half-life of each isot...
- The accompanying graph illustrates the decay of 8842Mo, which decays via positron emission. (d) What is the pr...
- The accompanying graph illustrates the decay of 8842Mo, which decays via positron emission. (c) What fraction ...
- In a cave in Oregon, archaeologists found bones, plant remains, and fossilized feces. DNA remaining in the fec...
- The accompanying graph illustrates the decay of 8842Mo, which decays via positron emission. (b) What is the ra...
- The accompanying graph illustrates the decay of 8842Mo, which decays via positron emission. (a) What is the ha...
- Calculate the binding energy a uranium-235 nucleus in units of MeV/nucleon. The mass of an 235U atom is 235.04...
- Identify the true statement about nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons. (a) Nuclear power plants and nucl...
- How much energy in kJ/mol is released by the fission of uranium-235 to form barium-140 and krypton-93? The ato...
- Give the symbol for (c) gamma radiation.
- Give the symbol for (b) an alpha particle.
- Give the symbol for (c) a positron.
- Give the symbol for (b) a beta particle.
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes: (c) krypton-76 undergoes positron emission.
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following transformations: (c) technicium-98 undergoes electron captu...
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following transformations: (a) bismuth-213 undergoes alpha decay.
- Decay of which nucleus will lead to the following products: (a) bismuth-211 by beta decay?
- Decay of which nucleus will lead to the following products: (b) chromium-50 by positron emission?
- Decay of which nucleus will lead to the following products: (c) tantalum-179 by electron capture?
- What particle is produced during the following decay processes: (c) iodine-122 decays to xenon-122?
- Isotope A decays to isotope E through the following series of steps, in which the products of the individual d...
- Positron emission and electron capture both give a product nucleus whose atomic number is 1 less than the star...
- What is the difference between an a particle and a helium atom?
- Why does beta emission raise the atomic number of the product while positron emission lowers. the atomic numbe...
- Why does gamma emission not change the atomic number of the product?
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (e) 5926Fe¡ 0-1e + ?
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (a)
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (b)
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (d)
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (a)
- Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (b)
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. d. N-13 (positron emission)
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. e. Cr-51 (electron capture)
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. c. Pb-214 (beta)
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. a. U-234 (alpha)
- What particle is produced by the decay of thorium-214 to radium-210?
- Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. e. Pd-103 (electron capture)
- What particle is produced by the decay of uranium-239 to neptunium-239?
- Write a partial decay series for Th-232 undergoing the sequential decays: a, b, b, a.
- Each statement that follows refers to a comparison between two radioisotopes, A and X. Indicate whether each ...
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (c)
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (b)
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (a)
- Write a partial decay series for Rn-220 undergoing the sequential decays: a, a, b, b.
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (c)
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (b)
- What particle is produced in each of the following decay reactions? (a)
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. c. 1911Ne ¡1910Ne + ____
- Some watch dials are coated with a phosphor, like ZnS, and a polymer in which some of the 1H atoms have been ...
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (b) Electron capture of 138Sm
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (c) Beta emission of 188W
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (a) Alpha emission of 162Re
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. d. 7535Br ¡ ____ + 0+1e
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. a. 24195Am ¡23793Np + ____
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. b. _____ ¡23392U + 0-1e
- Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. c. 23793 Np ¡ _____ +42He
- It takes 4 h 39 min for a 2.00-mg sample of radium-230 to decay to 0.25 mg. What is the half-life of radium-2...
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (b) Electron capture of 126Ba
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (a) Beta emission of 157Eu
- Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes. (c) Alpha emission of 146Sm
- Cobalt-60 is a strong gamma emitter that has a half-life of 5.26 yr. The cobalt-60 in a radiotherapy unit mus...
- 226Ac can decay by any of three different nuclear processes: a emission, b emission, or electron capture. Writ...
- The cloth shroud from around a mummy is found to have a 14C activity of 9.7 disintegrations per minute per gr...
- Potassium-40 decays to argon-40 with a half-life of 1.27 * 109 yr. What is the age of a rock in which the mas...
- Americium-241, a radioisotope used in smoke detectors, decays by a series of 12 reactions involving sequential...
- Radon-222 decays by a series of three a emissions and two b emissions. What is the final stable nucleus?
- One of the nuclides in spent nuclear fuel is U-235, an alpha emitter with a half-life of 703 million years. H...
- How many a particles and how many b particles are emitted in the 11-step decay of 235U into 207Pb?
- How much energy must be supplied to break a single aluminum-27 nucleus into separated protons and neutrons i...
- A radioactive sample contains 1.55 g of an isotope with a halflife of 3.8 days. What mass of the isotope rema...
- Naturally occurring uranium-238 undergoes a radioactive decay series and emits 8 a particles and 6 b particles...
- A sample of F-18 has an initial decay rate of 1.5 * 105>s. How long will it take for the decay rate to fal...
- The half-life of indium-111, a radioisotope used in studying the distribution of white blood cells, is t1/2 = ...
- The atomic masses of nitrogen-14, titanium-48, and xenon-129 are 13.999234 amu, 47.935878 amu, and 128.90477...
- The decay constant of plutonium-239, a waste product from nuclear reactors, is 2.88 * 10-5 year - 1. What is t...
- Based on the following atomic mass values:1H, 1.00782 amu; 2H, 2.01410 amu; 3H, 3.01605 amu; 3He, 3.01603 am...
- Polonium-209, an a emitter, has a half-life of 102 years. How many alpha particles are emitted in 1.0 s from a...
- A mammoth skeleton has a carbon-14 decay rate of 0.48 disintegration per minute per gram of carbon (0.48 dis&...
- Iodine-131 is a convenient radioisotope to monitor thyroid activity in humans. It is a beta emitter with a hal...
- Why is it important that radioisotopes used as diagnostic tools in nuclear medicine produce gamma radiation w...
- Write the nuclear reaction for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to form Xe-144 and Sr-90. How many neutro...
- Write the nuclear reaction for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to produce Te-137 and Zr-97. How many neut...
- A sample of 37Ar undergoes 8540 disintegrations/min initially but undergoes 6990 disintegrations/min after 10....
- Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of two H-2 atoms to form He-3 and one neutron.
- Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of H-3 with H-1 to form He-4.
- (c) What other substances are used as a moderator in nuclear reactor designs?
- Radioactive decay exhibits a first-order rate law, rate = -∆N/∆t = kN, where N denotes the number of radio-act...
- Complete and balance the nuclear equations for the following fission or fusion reactions: (a) 21H + 21H¡32He +...
- Potassium ion, K+, is present in most foods and is an essen-tial nutrient in the human body. Potassium-40, how...
- Complete and balance the nuclear equations for the following fission reactions: (a) 23592U + 10n¡16062Sm + 723...
- The electronic systems on the New Horizons spacecraft, which launched on January 19, 2006, and reached its clo...
- The spent fuel elements from a fission reactor are much more intensely radioactive than the original fuel ele...
- If 1.0 g of matter is converted to energy, how much energy is formed?
- A typical home uses approximately 1.0 * 103 kWh of energy per month. If the energy came from a nuclear reacti...
- Which are classified as ionizing radiation: X rays, alpha particles, microwaves from a cell phone, and gamma ...
- Calculate the mass defect and nuclear binding energy per nucleon of each nuclide. a. Li-7 (atomic mass = 7.016...
- A laboratory rat is exposed to an alpha-radiation source whose activity is 14.3 mCi. (a) What is the activity...
- Calculate the quantity of energy produced per gram of U-235 (atomic mass = 235.043922 amu) for the neutron-in...
- Uranium-238 has a half-life of 4.47 * 109 years and decays through a series of events to yield lead-206. Estim...
- Radon-222 decays to a stable nucleus by a series of three alpha emissions and two beta emissions. What is the...
- The age of an igneous rock that has solidified from magma can be found by analyzing the amount of 40K and 40Ar...
- A 75-kg human has a dose of 32.8 rad of radiation. How much energy is absorbed by the person's body? Compare ...
- Chlorine has two stable nuclides, 35Cl and 37Cl. In contrast, 36Cl is a radioactive nuclide that decays by be...
- Why does a given nucleus have less mass than the sum of its constituent protons and neutrons?
- In an endothermic chemical reaction, do the products have more mass, less mass, or the same mass as the reacta...
- Suppose a patient is given 1.55 mg of I-131, a beta emitter with a half-life of 8.0 days. Assuming that none ...
- Complete each nuclear equation and calculate the energy change (in J>mol of reactant) associated with each ...
- Calculate the mass defect (in g/mol) and the binding energy (in MeV/nucleon) for the following nuclei. Which o...
- Calculate the mass defect (in g/mol) and the binding energy (in MeV/nucleon) for the following nuclei. Which o...
- Calculate the binding energy (in MeV/nucleon) for the following nuclei. (b) 84Kr (atomic mass = 83.91151)
- Calculate the binding energy (in MeV/nucleon) for the following nuclei. (a)58Ni (atomic mass = 57.93535)
- What is the energy change ∆E (in kJ/mol) when an a particle is emitted from 174Ir? The atomic mass of 174Ir is...
- The nuclear masses of 7Be, 9Be, and 10Be are 7.0147, 9.0100, and 10.0113 amu, respectively. Which of these nu...
- A typical nuclear reactor produces about 1.0 MW of power per day. What is the minimum rate of mass loss requi...
- The radioactive isotope 100Tc decays to form the stable iso-tope 100Mo. (a) There are two possible pathways f...
- The radioactive isotope 100Tc decays to form the stable iso-tope 100Mo. (b) Only one of the pathways is obser...
- Find the binding energy in an atom of 3He, which has a mass of 3.016030 amu.
- Control rods in a nuclear reactor are often made of boron because it absorbs neutrons. Write the nuclear equat...
- What is the difference between uranium fuel rods in a nuclear power plant and uranium fuel for an atomic weapo...
- The half-life of 238U is 4.5 * 109 yr. A sample of rock of mass 1.6 g produces 29 dis>s. Assuming all the ...
- Can fuel rods in a power plant be used to make an atomic weapon without further treatment? Explain.
- The half-life of 232Th is 1.4 * 1010 yr. Find the number of disintegrations per hour emitted by 1.0 mol of 232...
- What are the benefits of using fusion over fission as a source of nuclear energy? Why have fusion reactors not...
- How much energy (in kJ/mol) is produced in the following fission reaction of plutonium-239?
- How much energy (in kJ/mol) is released in the fusion reaction with 2H and 3He?
- How much energy (in kJ/mol) is released in the fusion reaction of 1H and 2H atoms?
- The nuclide 18F decays by both electron capture and b+ decay. Find the difference in the energy released by t...
- Balance the following equations for the nuclear fission of 235U. (b)
- Balance the following equations for the nuclear fission of 235U. (a)
- A 255-gram laboratory rat is exposed to 23.2 rads. How many grays did the rat receive? How many joules were ab...
- The two most common isotopes of uranium are 235U and 238U. (d) 238U undergoes radioactive decay to 234Th. How ...
- The maximum level of radon in drinking water is 4.0 pCi (4.0 x 10^-12Ci) per milliliter. (a) How many disinte...
- Nitrogen-16 is formed in the cooling water flowing through a hot reactor core in a nuclear power plant. It is ...
- A proposed nuclear theory suggests that the relative abun-dances of the uranium isotopes 235U and 238U were ap...
- A small sample of wood from an archaeological site in Clo-vis, New Mexico, was burned in O2 and the CO2 produc...
- Polonium-210, a naturally occurring radioisotope, is an alpha emitter, with t1/2=138 d. Assume that a sample f...
- Imagine that you have a 0.007 50 M aqueous MgCl2 solu-tion, prepared so that it contains a small amount of rad...