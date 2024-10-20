Introduction to Organic Chemistry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Organic Chemistry Study of carbon-containing compounds, focusing on their structure, properties, and reactions.

Hydrocarbon Organic compound consisting solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Propane A hydrocarbon with three carbon atoms, commonly used in fuel applications like barbecues.

Ethanol An organic compound with an OH group, found in alcoholic beverages like wine.

Caffeine Complex organic compound with carbon, nitrogen, and double bonds, found in coffee.

Geraniol Organic compound with pi bonds and an OH group, found in roses.

Carbon-Carbon Bond A stable bond between carbon atoms, contributing to structural diversity in organic compounds.

Carbon-Hydrogen Bond A bond between carbon and hydrogen atoms, fundamental to organic compounds.

Structural Diversity Variety in organic compound structures due to carbon's ability to form chains, branches, and rings.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond resulting from the overlap of p orbitals, often found in double bonds.

Branching Group A group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, creating a branch in the structure.

Cyclic Structure A ring-like arrangement of atoms in a molecule, often formed by carbon atoms.

High Bond Energy Characteristic of carbon-carbon bonds, contributing to their stability and structural diversity.