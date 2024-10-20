Skip to main content
Introduction to Organic Chemistry definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Organic Chemistry definitions
  • Organic Chemistry
    Study of carbon-containing compounds, focusing on their structure, properties, and reactions.
  • Hydrocarbon
    Organic compound consisting solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Propane
    A hydrocarbon with three carbon atoms, commonly used in fuel applications like barbecues.
  • Ethanol
    An organic compound with an OH group, found in alcoholic beverages like wine.
  • Caffeine
    Complex organic compound with carbon, nitrogen, and double bonds, found in coffee.
  • Geraniol
    Organic compound with pi bonds and an OH group, found in roses.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bond
    A stable bond between carbon atoms, contributing to structural diversity in organic compounds.
  • Carbon-Hydrogen Bond
    A bond between carbon and hydrogen atoms, fundamental to organic compounds.
  • Structural Diversity
    Variety in organic compound structures due to carbon's ability to form chains, branches, and rings.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond resulting from the overlap of p orbitals, often found in double bonds.
  • Branching Group
    A group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, creating a branch in the structure.
  • Cyclic Structure
    A ring-like arrangement of atoms in a molecule, often formed by carbon atoms.
  • High Bond Energy
    Characteristic of carbon-carbon bonds, contributing to their stability and structural diversity.
  • Short Bond Length
    A feature of carbon-carbon bonds that enhances their strength and stability.