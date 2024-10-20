Introduction to Organic Chemistry definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Organic Chemistry definitions
- Organic ChemistryStudy of carbon-containing compounds, focusing on their structure, properties, and reactions.
- HydrocarbonOrganic compound consisting solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
- PropaneA hydrocarbon with three carbon atoms, commonly used in fuel applications like barbecues.
- EthanolAn organic compound with an OH group, found in alcoholic beverages like wine.
- CaffeineComplex organic compound with carbon, nitrogen, and double bonds, found in coffee.
- GeraniolOrganic compound with pi bonds and an OH group, found in roses.
- Carbon-Carbon BondA stable bond between carbon atoms, contributing to structural diversity in organic compounds.
- Carbon-Hydrogen BondA bond between carbon and hydrogen atoms, fundamental to organic compounds.
- Structural DiversityVariety in organic compound structures due to carbon's ability to form chains, branches, and rings.
- Pi BondA type of covalent bond resulting from the overlap of p orbitals, often found in double bonds.
- Branching GroupA group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, creating a branch in the structure.
- Cyclic StructureA ring-like arrangement of atoms in a molecule, often formed by carbon atoms.
- High Bond EnergyCharacteristic of carbon-carbon bonds, contributing to their stability and structural diversity.
- Short Bond LengthA feature of carbon-carbon bonds that enhances their strength and stability.