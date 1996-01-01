22. Organic Chemistry
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
22. Organic Chemistry
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
1
concept
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Example
42s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Tetrachloroethane (C2H2Cl4) has been used as an industrial solvent to produce paint removers and pesticides. It is classified as an organic compound. Which feature of this molecule makes it organic?
A
C–Cl bond
B
H–Cl bond
C
C–H bond
D
Cl–Cl bond
4
concept
Structural Diversity
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Which of the following compounds has the most branched structure?
A
B
C
D
Additional resources for Introduction to Organic Chemistry