Ions definitions Flashcards

Ion An atom with a net electrical charge due to the loss or gain of electrons.

Cation A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons.

Anion A negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, unchanged during ion formation.

Mass Number The total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus.

Proton A subatomic particle with a positive charge found in the nucleus.

Electron A subatomic particle with a negative charge orbiting the nucleus.

Neutron A subatomic particle with no charge found in the nucleus.

Isoelectronic Having the same number of electrons as another element or ion.

Boron An element with atomic number 5, forming a cation with a +3 charge.

Oxygen An element with atomic number 8, forming an anion with a -2 charge.

Subatomic Particles Particles such as protons, neutrons, and electrons that make up an atom.

Charge The electrical property of an ion, positive or negative, due to electron loss or gain.

Periodic Table A chart of elements arranged by atomic number, used to identify elements.