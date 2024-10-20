Ions definitions Flashcards
Ions definitions
- IonAn atom with a net electrical charge due to the loss or gain of electrons.
- CationA positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons.
- AnionA negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons.
- Atomic NumberThe number of protons in an atom's nucleus, unchanged during ion formation.
- Mass NumberThe total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus.
- ProtonA subatomic particle with a positive charge found in the nucleus.
- ElectronA subatomic particle with a negative charge orbiting the nucleus.
- NeutronA subatomic particle with no charge found in the nucleus.
- IsoelectronicHaving the same number of electrons as another element or ion.
- BoronAn element with atomic number 5, forming a cation with a +3 charge.
- OxygenAn element with atomic number 8, forming an anion with a -2 charge.
- Subatomic ParticlesParticles such as protons, neutrons, and electrons that make up an atom.
- ChargeThe electrical property of an ion, positive or negative, due to electron loss or gain.
- Periodic TableA chart of elements arranged by atomic number, used to identify elements.
- ElementA substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons.