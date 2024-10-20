Skip to main content
Ions definitions Flashcards

Ions definitions
  • Ion
    An atom with a net electrical charge due to the loss or gain of electrons.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, unchanged during ion formation.
  • Mass Number
    The total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus.
  • Proton
    A subatomic particle with a positive charge found in the nucleus.
  • Electron
    A subatomic particle with a negative charge orbiting the nucleus.
  • Neutron
    A subatomic particle with no charge found in the nucleus.
  • Isoelectronic
    Having the same number of electrons as another element or ion.
  • Boron
    An element with atomic number 5, forming a cation with a +3 charge.
  • Oxygen
    An element with atomic number 8, forming an anion with a -2 charge.
  • Subatomic Particles
    Particles such as protons, neutrons, and electrons that make up an atom.
  • Charge
    The electrical property of an ion, positive or negative, due to electron loss or gain.
  • Periodic Table
    A chart of elements arranged by atomic number, used to identify elements.
  • Element
    A substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons.