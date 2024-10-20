Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
New!
Business Calculus
New!
Statistics
New!
Business Statistics
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
New!
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
AI Tools
Channels Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Bookmarks
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Bookmarks
Ions quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
Ions quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Which statement is true of all atoms that are anions?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
Which statement is true of all atoms that are anions?
All atoms that are anions have gained electrons, resulting in a net negative charge.
Track progress
1/40
Terms in this set (40)
Hide definitions
Which statement is true of all atoms that are anions?
All atoms that are anions have gained electrons, resulting in a net negative charge.
What is a negatively charged ion called?
A negatively charged ion is called an anion.
Cations have positive charges. Anions have negative charges. What force draws the two together?
The electrostatic force of attraction draws cations and anions together.
Which best describes the potassium ion that forms?
The potassium ion forms by losing one electron, resulting in a cation with a +1 charge.
What charge will sodium have when it loses one electron (-)?
When sodium loses one electron, it will have a +1 charge.
What charge will chlorine have when it gains one electron (-)?
When chlorine gains one electron, it will have a -1 charge.
When water molecules dissociate, they release which ions?
When water molecules dissociate, they release hydrogen ions (H+) and hydroxide ions (OH-).
How do atoms become charged and how do they balance these charges?
Atoms become charged by gaining or losing electrons. They balance these charges by forming ionic bonds with oppositely charged ions.
How are anions formed?
Anions are formed when atoms gain electrons, resulting in a net negative charge.
Which of the following represents a species with 39 protons and 36 electrons?
A species with 39 protons and 36 electrons is a cation with a +3 charge.
How do cations form?
Cations form when atoms lose electrons, resulting in a net positive charge.
Which of the following statements is true concerning calcium ions?
Calcium ions form by losing two electrons, resulting in a +2 charge.
What two ions form when water dissociates?
When water dissociates, it forms hydrogen ions (H+) and hydroxide ions (OH-).
Which of the following are negatively charged?
Anions are negatively charged.
How does sodium become a positively charged ion? How does chlorine become a negatively charged ion?
Sodium becomes a positively charged ion by losing an electron, while chlorine becomes a negatively charged ion by gaining an electron.
Which of the following statements is true about ions?
Ions are atoms that have gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge.
What is an atom that gains electrons in order to be stable called?
An atom that gains electrons to become stable is called an anion.
What charge will sodium have when it loses one electron?
Sodium will have a +1 charge when it loses one electron.
What do positive sodium and negative chloride ions form?
Positive sodium and negative chloride ions form an ionic compound, such as sodium chloride (NaCl).
What ions form when water dissociates?
When water dissociates, it forms hydrogen ions (H+) and hydroxide ions (OH-).
What happens when a sodium atom becomes a sodium ion?
When a sodium atom becomes a sodium ion, it loses one electron and becomes a cation with a +1 charge.
In the process of cation exchange
In cation exchange, cations are exchanged between a solution and a solid, often used in soil and water treatment.
What charge will chlorine have when it gains one electron?
Chlorine will have a -1 charge when it gains one electron.
Why can't ions typically travel through the cell membrane?
Ions cannot typically travel through the cell membrane because they are charged and the lipid bilayer is nonpolar, preventing their passage.
Why does sodium form a + charge?
Sodium forms a + charge by losing an electron, resulting in a cation with a +1 charge.
Why does the oxygen atom in a water molecule have a negative charge?
The oxygen atom in a water molecule has a partial negative charge due to its higher electronegativity, which attracts electrons more strongly than hydrogen.
How are sodium and chlorine ions different from salt molecules?
Sodium and chlorine ions are charged particles, while salt molecules (NaCl) are neutral compounds formed by ionic bonds between these ions.
What does the sodium/potassium (Na+/K+) pump transport?
The sodium/potassium pump transports Na+ ions out of the cell and K+ ions into the cell, maintaining cellular ion balance.
What kind of charge would the oxygen atom have compared to the hydrogen atoms?
The oxygen atom in a water molecule has a partial negative charge compared to the partial positive charge of the hydrogen atoms.
What is the name given to a negatively charged atom?
A negatively charged atom is called an anion.
Why is this sodium ion positive?
The sodium ion is positive because it has lost an electron, resulting in a net positive charge.
What is a hydrogen ion?
A hydrogen ion (H+) is a proton that results from the dissociation of a hydrogen atom, often found in acidic solutions.
Which particle is a negatively charged ion?
An anion is a negatively charged ion.
What are the two ions that water molecules can dissociate into?
Water molecules can dissociate into hydrogen ions (H+) and hydroxide ions (OH-).
What is the charge on an atom after it gains two electrons during the formation of a bond?
The charge on an atom after it gains two electrons is -2.
What happens when a sodium ion is attracted to a chlorine ion?
When a sodium ion is attracted to a chlorine ion, they form an ionic bond, creating sodium chloride (NaCl).
Which of the following best describes the difference between a cation and an anion?
A cation is a positively charged ion formed by losing electrons, while an anion is a negatively charged ion formed by gaining electrons.
Which have different numbers of electrons?
Ions have different numbers of electrons compared to their neutral atoms.
Which is a function of Na ions?
Na ions are involved in nerve impulse transmission and maintaining fluid balance in cells.
When are anions formed?
Anions are formed when atoms gain electrons.