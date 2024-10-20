Isomerism in Coordination Complexes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Isomers Molecules with identical molecular formulas but differing connectivity or spatial orientation.

Coordination Complex A structure consisting of a central metal atom bonded to surrounding ligands.

Structural Isomers Compounds with the same formula but different connections between atoms.

Stereoisomers Compounds with the same connections but different spatial arrangements of atoms.

Coordination Isomers Isomers where an anionic ligand and a counter ion exchange places.

Linkage Isomers Isomers differing in the connectivity between a ligand and the metal.

Thiocyanate A ligand capable of binding through either nitrogen or sulfur due to resonance.

Donor Atom The atom in a ligand that donates an electron pair to the metal.

Geometric Isomers Isomers with different spatial orientations of ligands around a metal.

Cis Configuration where ligand pairs are on the same side of the metal.

Trans Configuration where ligand pairs are on opposite sides of the metal.

Ligand An ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.

Resonance A phenomenon where a molecule can be represented by two or more valid structures.

Counterion An ion that accompanies an ionic species to maintain electrical neutrality.