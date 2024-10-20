Skip to main content
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes definitions Flashcards

Isomerism in Coordination Complexes definitions
  • Isomers
    Molecules with identical molecular formulas but differing connectivity or spatial orientation.
  • Coordination Complex
    A structure consisting of a central metal atom bonded to surrounding ligands.
  • Structural Isomers
    Compounds with the same formula but different connections between atoms.
  • Stereoisomers
    Compounds with the same connections but different spatial arrangements of atoms.
  • Coordination Isomers
    Isomers where an anionic ligand and a counter ion exchange places.
  • Linkage Isomers
    Isomers differing in the connectivity between a ligand and the metal.
  • Thiocyanate
    A ligand capable of binding through either nitrogen or sulfur due to resonance.
  • Donor Atom
    The atom in a ligand that donates an electron pair to the metal.
  • Geometric Isomers
    Isomers with different spatial orientations of ligands around a metal.
  • Cis
    Configuration where ligand pairs are on the same side of the metal.
  • Trans
    Configuration where ligand pairs are on opposite sides of the metal.
  • Ligand
    An ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.
  • Resonance
    A phenomenon where a molecule can be represented by two or more valid structures.
  • Counterion
    An ion that accompanies an ionic species to maintain electrical neutrality.
  • Spatial Orientation
    The arrangement of atoms in space within a molecule.