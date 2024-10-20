Isomerism in Coordination Complexes definitions Flashcards
Back
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- IsomersMolecules with identical molecular formulas but differing connectivity or spatial orientation.
- Coordination ComplexA structure consisting of a central metal atom bonded to surrounding ligands.
- Structural IsomersCompounds with the same formula but different connections between atoms.
- StereoisomersCompounds with the same connections but different spatial arrangements of atoms.
- Coordination IsomersIsomers where an anionic ligand and a counter ion exchange places.
- Linkage IsomersIsomers differing in the connectivity between a ligand and the metal.
- ThiocyanateA ligand capable of binding through either nitrogen or sulfur due to resonance.
- Donor AtomThe atom in a ligand that donates an electron pair to the metal.
- Geometric IsomersIsomers with different spatial orientations of ligands around a metal.
- CisConfiguration where ligand pairs are on the same side of the metal.
- TransConfiguration where ligand pairs are on opposite sides of the metal.
- LigandAn ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.
- ResonanceA phenomenon where a molecule can be represented by two or more valid structures.
- CounterionAn ion that accompanies an ionic species to maintain electrical neutrality.
- Spatial OrientationThe arrangement of atoms in space within a molecule.