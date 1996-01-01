24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes
1
concept
Isomers
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept
Structural Isomers
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
concept
Geometric Isomers
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes Example
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Which of the following complexes cannot have geometric isomers?
i) [PtCl2(NH3)2]
ii) K4[Fe(CN)4(OH)2]
iii) [Ag(NH3)2]Cl
iv) [Ni(H2O)2(NH3)2]Br2
A
i, ii, and iv
B
ii and iv
C
iii only
D
i and iii
E
iv only
7
ProblemProblem
The complex [Fe(NH3)5OCN]2+ has two isomers. Draw their structures.
A
B
C
D
8
ProblemProblem
How many isomers are possible for [Cu(H2O)2(NH3)2]SO4? Draw their structures.
A
2
B
2
C
2
D
3