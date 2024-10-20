Ka and Kb definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ka An equilibrium constant representing the acid dissociation or ionization strength of a weak acid.

Kb An equilibrium constant representing the base ionization strength of a weak base.

Equilibrium Constant A ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants, excluding solids and liquids.

Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion formed when water gains an H+ ion, denoted as H3O+.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion formed when water loses an H+ ion, denoted as OH-.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pair A pair consisting of an acid and its corresponding base, related by the loss or gain of an H+ ion.

Kw The ionization constant of water, equal to the product of Ka and Kb for a conjugate pair.

pKa The negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant, indicating acid strength.

pKb The negative logarithm of the base ionization constant, indicating base strength.

Ionization The process by which an acid or base dissociates into ions in solution.

Weak Acid An acid with a Ka value less than 1, indicating partial ionization in solution.

Weak Base A base with a Kb value less than 1, indicating partial ionization in solution.

Strong Acid An acid with a Ka value greater than 1, indicating complete ionization in solution.

Strong Base A base with a Kb value greater than 1, indicating complete ionization in solution.