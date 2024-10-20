Ka and Kb definitions Flashcards
Ka and Kb definitions
- KaAn equilibrium constant representing the acid dissociation or ionization strength of a weak acid.
- KbAn equilibrium constant representing the base ionization strength of a weak base.
- Equilibrium ConstantA ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants, excluding solids and liquids.
- Hydronium IonA positively charged ion formed when water gains an H+ ion, denoted as H3O+.
- Hydroxide IonA negatively charged ion formed when water loses an H+ ion, denoted as OH-.
- Conjugate Acid-Base PairA pair consisting of an acid and its corresponding base, related by the loss or gain of an H+ ion.
- KwThe ionization constant of water, equal to the product of Ka and Kb for a conjugate pair.
- pKaThe negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant, indicating acid strength.
- pKbThe negative logarithm of the base ionization constant, indicating base strength.
- IonizationThe process by which an acid or base dissociates into ions in solution.
- Weak AcidAn acid with a Ka value less than 1, indicating partial ionization in solution.
- Weak BaseA base with a Kb value less than 1, indicating partial ionization in solution.
- Strong AcidAn acid with a Ka value greater than 1, indicating complete ionization in solution.
- Strong BaseA base with a Kb value greater than 1, indicating complete ionization in solution.
- Negative LogarithmA mathematical operation used to convert Ka and Kb into pKa and pKb, respectively.