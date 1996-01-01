Kp and Kc quiz #1 Flashcards
For which of the following chemical equations will the value of Kc equal the value of Kp?
Kc equals Kp when the change in moles of gas (Δn) is zero, meaning the number of moles of gaseous products equals the number of moles of gaseous reactants.For which of the following equations does Kp equal Kc(RT) raised to the power of Δn?
For any gaseous equilibrium reaction, Kp is related to Kc by the equation Kp = Kc(RT)^Δn, where Δn is the difference in moles of gaseous products and reactants.What is the value of Δn for the following equation when relating Kc to Kp? 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
Δn = (2) - (2 + 1) = 2 - 3 = -1. So, Δn for this reaction is -1.Select the reactions for which Kp is equal to Kc.
Kp equals Kc for reactions where Δn = 0, meaning the total moles of gaseous products and reactants are the same.What units are used for Kp and Kc in equilibrium calculations?
Kp uses units of atmospheres for gases, while Kc uses molarity (moles per liter) for aqueous solutions.What does the variable R represent in the equation relating Kp and Kc?
R is the gas constant, which has a value of 0.08206 L·atm/mol·K.How do you determine Δn in a balanced chemical equation?
Δn is calculated by subtracting the total moles of gaseous reactants from the total moles of gaseous products.If a reaction produces more moles of gas than it consumes, how does Kp compare to Kc?
Kp will be greater than Kc when the number of moles of gaseous products exceeds the number of moles of gaseous reactants (Δn > 0).What happens to the relationship between Kp and Kc when Δn is less than zero?
When Δn is negative, Kc is greater than Kp.Why does Kp equal Kc when Δn equals zero?
Because any number raised to the zero power equals one, so Kp = Kc × 1, making them equal.