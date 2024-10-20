Ksp: Common Ion Effect definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Common Ion Effect Reduces solubility of a solid in a solution containing ions similar to those in the solid.

Le Chatelier's Principle States that a system in equilibrium will adjust to minimize the impact of changes.

Solubility Product Constant Represents the maximum amount of an ionic solid that can dissolve in a solution.

Equilibrium A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate.

Barium Sulfide An ionic compound that dissociates into barium and sulfide ions in solution.

Barium Ion A positively charged ion resulting from the dissociation of barium compounds.

Sulfide Ion A negatively charged ion resulting from the dissociation of sulfide compounds.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion that decreases the solubility of bases in solution.

Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion that decreases the solubility of acids in solution.

Pure Water A solvent with no dissolved ions, allowing maximum solubility of ionic solids.