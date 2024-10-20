Ksp: Common Ion Effect definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ksp: Common Ion Effect definitions

Ksp: Common Ion Effect definitions
  • Common Ion Effect
    Reduces solubility of a solid in a solution containing ions similar to those in the solid.
  • Le Chatelier's Principle
    States that a system in equilibrium will adjust to minimize the impact of changes.
  • Solubility Product Constant
    Represents the maximum amount of an ionic solid that can dissolve in a solution.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate.
  • Barium Sulfide
    An ionic compound that dissociates into barium and sulfide ions in solution.
  • Barium Ion
    A positively charged ion resulting from the dissociation of barium compounds.
  • Sulfide Ion
    A negatively charged ion resulting from the dissociation of sulfide compounds.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged ion that decreases the solubility of bases in solution.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A positively charged ion that decreases the solubility of acids in solution.
  • Pure Water
    A solvent with no dissolved ions, allowing maximum solubility of ionic solids.
  • Reverse Reaction
    The process where products convert back into reactants in a chemical equilibrium.