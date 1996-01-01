18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Ksp: Common Ion Effect
1
concept
Common Ion Effect on Solubility
2m
2
example
Ksp: Common Ion Effect Example
3m
3
concept
Common Ion Effect: Acids & Bases
33s
4
example
Ksp: Common Ion Effect Example
5m
5
ProblemProblem
Which of the following compounds will become more soluble in basic solution?
a) PbF2 (s)
b) ZnCl2 (s)
c) Al(OH)3 (s)
d) MgCO3 (s)
A
PbF2 (s)
B
ZnCl2 (s)
C
Al(OH)3 (s)
D
MgCO3 (s)
E
a) and b)
F
b) and c)
G
b) and d)
6
ProblemProblem
A solution of Ba(OH)2 has a Ksp of 5.0 x 10−3.
i) Determine the pH of this solution.
ii) Determine the pH if Ba(OH)2 was added to a solution containing 3.2 M of BaF2 and 0.94 M of Al(OH)3.
A
i. 2.30
ii. 14.03
B
i. 0.67
ii. 13.55
C
i. 13.33
ii. 14.45
D
i. 2.30
ii. 13.65
