Ksp: Common Ion Effect quiz #1 Flashcards

The addition of which compound to a solution containing an ionic solid will cause a shift in equilibrium due to the common ion effect?
Adding a compound that contains an ion already present in the ionic solid (a common ion) will cause a shift in equilibrium and decrease the solid's solubility due to the common ion effect.
Which chemical would contribute a common ion if added to a solution containing a slightly soluble ionic compound?
A chemical that releases an ion identical to one produced by the dissolution of the ionic compound would contribute a common ion and trigger the common ion effect.
Which of the following statements about the common-ion effect is most correct?
The common-ion effect decreases the solubility of an ionic solid when a solution already contains one of the ions produced by the solid, causing the equilibrium to shift and less of the solid to dissolve.
How does the presence of a common ion in solution affect the direction of equilibrium for the dissolution of an ionic solid?
The equilibrium shifts toward the reverse direction, favoring the formation of the solid and reducing its solubility.
What happens to the solubility of barium sulfide when it is added to pure water compared to a solution already containing barium and sulfide ions?
In pure water, barium sulfide dissolves up to its Ksp limit, but in a solution with barium and sulfide ions, its solubility is reduced due to the common ion effect.
Why does an ionic solid dissolve less in a solution that already contains its ions?
The presence of its ions causes the equilibrium to reach its limit sooner, so less of the solid can dissolve.
How does the common ion effect relate to Le Chatelier's principle?
The common ion effect is an application of Le Chatelier's principle, where the system shifts to minimize the disturbance caused by added ions.
Does the common ion effect only apply to ionic solids, or can it affect other types of compounds?
It also affects acids and bases, decreasing the solubility of bases in the presence of hydroxide ions and acids in the presence of hydronium ions.
What is the impact of adding hydronium ions to a solution containing a weak acid?
Adding hydronium ions decreases the solubility of the weak acid due to the common ion effect.
What form can hydronium ions take in solution when discussing the common ion effect with acids?
Hydronium ions can be present as H+ or as H3O+ in solution.