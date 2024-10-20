Skip to main content
Lattice Energy definitions Flashcards

Lattice Energy definitions
  • Lattice Energy
    Energy change when gaseous ions form an ionic solid, indicating bond strength and affecting physical properties.
  • Exothermic Reaction
    A process where energy is released, often resulting in a negative change in enthalpy.
  • Endothermic Reaction
    A process where energy is absorbed, often resulting in a positive change in enthalpy.
  • Coulomb's Law
    A principle used to calculate the force between two charged particles, foundational for lattice energy calculations.
  • Ionic Solid
    A compound formed by ions held together in a lattice structure, characterized by high melting and boiling points.
  • Gaseous Ions
    Ions in the gas phase, often used as reactants in lattice energy calculations.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion, often a metal, that participates in forming ionic bonds.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion, often a non-metal, that participates in forming ionic bonds.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of an ion to its outermost electron, affecting lattice energy.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, influenced by lattice energy.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, influenced by the strength of ionic bonds.
  • Solubility
    The ability of a substance to dissolve, inversely related to lattice energy in ionic compounds.
  • Lattice Dissociation Energy
    Energy required to break an ionic solid into gaseous ions, indicating bond strength.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, used to determine ionic radii for lattice energy calculations.
  • Ionic Bond
    A chemical bond formed between oppositely charged ions, strength determined by lattice energy.