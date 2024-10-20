Lattice Energy definitions Flashcards
Back
Lattice Energy definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Lattice EnergyEnergy change when gaseous ions form an ionic solid, indicating bond strength and affecting physical properties.
- Exothermic ReactionA process where energy is released, often resulting in a negative change in enthalpy.
- Endothermic ReactionA process where energy is absorbed, often resulting in a positive change in enthalpy.
- Coulomb's LawA principle used to calculate the force between two charged particles, foundational for lattice energy calculations.
- Ionic SolidA compound formed by ions held together in a lattice structure, characterized by high melting and boiling points.
- Gaseous IonsIons in the gas phase, often used as reactants in lattice energy calculations.
- CationA positively charged ion, often a metal, that participates in forming ionic bonds.
- AnionA negatively charged ion, often a non-metal, that participates in forming ionic bonds.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of an ion to its outermost electron, affecting lattice energy.
- Boiling PointThe temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, influenced by lattice energy.
- Melting PointThe temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, influenced by the strength of ionic bonds.
- SolubilityThe ability of a substance to dissolve, inversely related to lattice energy in ionic compounds.
- Lattice Dissociation EnergyEnergy required to break an ionic solid into gaseous ions, indicating bond strength.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements, used to determine ionic radii for lattice energy calculations.
- Ionic BondA chemical bond formed between oppositely charged ions, strength determined by lattice energy.