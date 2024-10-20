Lattice Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lattice Energy Energy change when gaseous ions form an ionic solid, indicating bond strength and affecting physical properties.

Exothermic Reaction A process where energy is released, often resulting in a negative change in enthalpy.

Endothermic Reaction A process where energy is absorbed, often resulting in a positive change in enthalpy.

Coulomb's Law A principle used to calculate the force between two charged particles, foundational for lattice energy calculations.

Ionic Solid A compound formed by ions held together in a lattice structure, characterized by high melting and boiling points.

Gaseous Ions Ions in the gas phase, often used as reactants in lattice energy calculations.

Cation A positively charged ion, often a metal, that participates in forming ionic bonds.

Anion A negatively charged ion, often a non-metal, that participates in forming ionic bonds.

Radius The distance from the center of an ion to its outermost electron, affecting lattice energy.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, influenced by lattice energy.

Melting Point The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, influenced by the strength of ionic bonds.

Solubility The ability of a substance to dissolve, inversely related to lattice energy in ionic compounds.

Lattice Dissociation Energy Energy required to break an ionic solid into gaseous ions, indicating bond strength.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, used to determine ionic radii for lattice energy calculations.