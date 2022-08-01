Lattice Energy
Lattice Energy is the estimate for the strength of ionic bonds.
Lattice Formation Energy involves an exothermic process where energy is released when gaseous ions combine into ionic solid.
Lattice Energy Example 1
Lattice Dissociation Energy involves an endothermic process where energy is absorbed when ionic solid is broken up into gaseous ions.
Lattice Energy Example 2
Lattice Energy Example 3
The lattice energy for ionic crystals decreases as the charge of the ions _____ and the size of the ions _____.
a) Increases, increases
b) Increases, decreases
c) Decreases, increases
d) Decreases, decreases
Larger Lattice Energy causes ionic bonds to be stronger. This in turn causes higher boiling and melting points, but lower solubility.
Lattice Energy Example 4
Which of the following compounds would you expect to have the highest boiling point?
a) MgCl2
b) SrO
c) SrCl2
d) CsI
e) LiBr
The solubilities of CaCrO4 and PbCrO4 in water at 25°C are approximately 0.111 g/L and 0.0905 g/L in H2O respectively. Based on this information, which compound do you think has the smaller lattice energy?
