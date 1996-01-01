Lattice Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What holds metal ions together in a metal lattice? Metal ions in a metal lattice are held together by metallic bonds, which involve a 'sea' of delocalized electrons surrounding positively charged metal ions.

Is lattice energy usually endothermic or exothermic? Lattice energy is usually exothermic because energy is released when gaseous ions combine to form an ionic solid.

Which of the following ionic compounds would be expected to have the highest lattice energy: NaCl, MgO, or KBr? MgO would be expected to have the highest lattice energy because it has ions with higher charges and smaller radii compared to NaCl and KBr.

The lattice energy of CaF2 is the energy change for which process? The lattice energy of CaF2 is the energy change when gaseous Ca2+ and F− ions combine to form solid CaF2.

Which of the following correctly ranks the lattice energy of the salts NaCl, KCl, and MgCl2 from lowest to highest? KCl < NaCl < MgCl2, because higher ionic charges and smaller ionic radii increase lattice energy.

A lattice dissociation enthalpy (lattice energy) is defined as: The energy required to break one mole of an ionic solid into its gaseous ions; this process is endothermic.