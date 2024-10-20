Le Chatelier's Principle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equilibrium A state in a chemical reaction where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in no net change in concentrations.

Reactants Substances initially present in a chemical reaction that are consumed during the reaction to make products.

Products Substances formed from a chemical reaction, resulting from the conversion of reactants.

Pressure The force exerted by the gas particles per unit area on the walls of its container, influencing equilibrium shifts.

Volume The amount of space that a substance or object occupies, inversely related to pressure in gas laws.

Inert Gas A gas that does not undergo chemical reactions under a set of given conditions, often noble gases.

Catalyst A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed, not affecting equilibrium position.

Enthalpy A measure of the total energy of a thermodynamic system, influencing the direction of equilibrium shifts with temperature changes.

Exothermic A process or reaction that releases heat to its surroundings, with heat as a product.

Endothermic A process or reaction that absorbs heat from its surroundings, with heat as a reactant.

Equilibrium Constant (K) A value that expresses the ratio of products to reactants at equilibrium, dependent on temperature.

Concentration The amount of a substance per defined space, affecting the direction of equilibrium shifts when altered.

Noble Gases A group of inert gases including helium, neon, and argon, often used in discussions of inert gas effects.

Forward Direction The direction in a chemical reaction where reactants are converted into products, often to reestablish equilibrium.