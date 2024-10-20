Le Chatelier's Principle definitions Flashcards
Le Chatelier's Principle definitions
- EquilibriumA state in a chemical reaction where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in no net change in concentrations.
- ReactantsSubstances initially present in a chemical reaction that are consumed during the reaction to make products.
- ProductsSubstances formed from a chemical reaction, resulting from the conversion of reactants.
- PressureThe force exerted by the gas particles per unit area on the walls of its container, influencing equilibrium shifts.
- VolumeThe amount of space that a substance or object occupies, inversely related to pressure in gas laws.
- Inert GasA gas that does not undergo chemical reactions under a set of given conditions, often noble gases.
- CatalystA substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed, not affecting equilibrium position.
- EnthalpyA measure of the total energy of a thermodynamic system, influencing the direction of equilibrium shifts with temperature changes.
- ExothermicA process or reaction that releases heat to its surroundings, with heat as a product.
- EndothermicA process or reaction that absorbs heat from its surroundings, with heat as a reactant.
- Equilibrium Constant (K)A value that expresses the ratio of products to reactants at equilibrium, dependent on temperature.
- ConcentrationThe amount of a substance per defined space, affecting the direction of equilibrium shifts when altered.
- Noble GasesA group of inert gases including helium, neon, and argon, often used in discussions of inert gas effects.
- Forward DirectionThe direction in a chemical reaction where reactants are converted into products, often to reestablish equilibrium.
- Reverse DirectionThe direction in a chemical reaction where products are converted back into reactants, often to reestablish equilibrium.