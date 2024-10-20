Skip to main content
Le Chatelier's Principle definitions Flashcards

Le Chatelier's Principle definitions
  • Equilibrium
    A state in a chemical reaction where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in no net change in concentrations.
  • Reactants
    Substances initially present in a chemical reaction that are consumed during the reaction to make products.
  • Products
    Substances formed from a chemical reaction, resulting from the conversion of reactants.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted by the gas particles per unit area on the walls of its container, influencing equilibrium shifts.
  • Volume
    The amount of space that a substance or object occupies, inversely related to pressure in gas laws.
  • Inert Gas
    A gas that does not undergo chemical reactions under a set of given conditions, often noble gases.
  • Catalyst
    A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed, not affecting equilibrium position.
  • Enthalpy
    A measure of the total energy of a thermodynamic system, influencing the direction of equilibrium shifts with temperature changes.
  • Exothermic
    A process or reaction that releases heat to its surroundings, with heat as a product.
  • Endothermic
    A process or reaction that absorbs heat from its surroundings, with heat as a reactant.
  • Equilibrium Constant (K)
    A value that expresses the ratio of products to reactants at equilibrium, dependent on temperature.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance per defined space, affecting the direction of equilibrium shifts when altered.
  • Noble Gases
    A group of inert gases including helium, neon, and argon, often used in discussions of inert gas effects.
  • Forward Direction
    The direction in a chemical reaction where reactants are converted into products, often to reestablish equilibrium.
  • Reverse Direction
    The direction in a chemical reaction where products are converted back into reactants, often to reestablish equilibrium.