Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Lewis Dot Structures: Acids definitions Flashcards

Back
Lewis Dot Structures: Acids definitions
1/13
  • Covalent Compound
    A chemical compound where atoms are bonded by shared pairs of electrons, typically involving nonmetals.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A positively charged ion formed when a hydrogen ion bonds with a water molecule, often represented as H+.
  • Hydrobromic Acid
    A strong acid composed of hydrogen and bromine, dissociating into H+ and Br- ions in solution.
  • Nitric Acid
    A strong acid with the formula HNO3, known for its ability to dissociate into H+ and NO3- ions.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A strong acid consisting of hydrogen and chlorine, dissociating into H+ and Cl- ions in solution.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    A strong acid with the formula H2SO4, dissociating into H+ and SO4^2- ions in solution.
  • Phosphoric Acid
    A moderate acid with the formula H3PO4, dissociating into H+ and PO4^3- ions in solution.
  • Acetic Acid
    A weak acid with the formula CH3COOH, can be represented with hydrogen at the beginning or within the formula.
  • Dissociation
    The process by which a compound breaks into ions when dissolved in a solution.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion that results from the dissociation of an acid in solution.
  • Soluble
    A property of a substance that allows it to dissolve in a solvent, forming a solution.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process that involves the rearrangement of molecular or ionic structure of a substance.
  • Acid-Base Titration
    A laboratory method to determine the concentration of an acid or base by neutralizing it with a standard solution.