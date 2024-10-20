Lewis Dot Structures: Acids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Covalent Compound A chemical compound where atoms are bonded by shared pairs of electrons, typically involving nonmetals.

Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion formed when a hydrogen ion bonds with a water molecule, often represented as H+.

Hydrobromic Acid A strong acid composed of hydrogen and bromine, dissociating into H+ and Br- ions in solution.

Nitric Acid A strong acid with the formula HNO3, known for its ability to dissociate into H+ and NO3- ions.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid consisting of hydrogen and chlorine, dissociating into H+ and Cl- ions in solution.

Sulfuric Acid A strong acid with the formula H2SO4, dissociating into H+ and SO4^2- ions in solution.

Phosphoric Acid A moderate acid with the formula H3PO4, dissociating into H+ and PO4^3- ions in solution.

Acetic Acid A weak acid with the formula CH3COOH, can be represented with hydrogen at the beginning or within the formula.

Dissociation The process by which a compound breaks into ions when dissolved in a solution.

Anion A negatively charged ion that results from the dissociation of an acid in solution.

Soluble A property of a substance that allows it to dissolve in a solvent, forming a solution.

Chemical Reaction A process that involves the rearrangement of molecular or ionic structure of a substance.