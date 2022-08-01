here it says to draw the lewis dot structure for the nitric acid molecule. So a Channel three, we're gonna step zero. We're gonna break up the acid into the H plus ion and in an ion. Now we're going to say here that for the anti on follow steps 1 to 6 to draw its lewis dot structure. Alright, So nitric acid is H plus and then No. Three minus No. Three. Minuses are an ion nitrogen is in group five A. So it has five valence electrons. Oxygen has six because it's in group six eggs, it's gonna be five plus 18 minus one means we've gained in electron from an outside source. So that's 24 valence electrons. Let's draw it. Nitrogen goes in the center. It's gonna forms single bonds with the oxygen's. Now remember, we need to follow the octet rule for the surrounding elements. So we're adding electrons from now. Each oxygen has eight electrons around them, but we run into an issue with the nitrogen. It only has to 46 electrons around itself to get it to also follow the octet rule. What do we dio? Well, we're going to erase one of these lone pairs and use it to make a double bond. Because nitrate ion has a negative charge, We're gonna place it in brackets and the charge on the outside. So this is the drawing of the nitrate ion. Step seven says at the H plus I onto the surrounding elements with a form to the surrounding elements with a formal charge off minus one. Now here, Who's gonna have a formal charge of minus one? It will be one of the oxygen's that has a formal charge of minus one. So here remember, formal charge equals group number minus the bonds. The element is making plus each individual non bonding electron. So if we look at this oxygen here, it's six minus one bond plus six, which equals minus one. So what I'm gonna do here is I'm gonna erase one of these lone pairs here and use it to connect to the hydrogen. So here this year represents the nitric acid molecule and would be the correct representation for this particular

