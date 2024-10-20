Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Octet Rule A guideline where atoms tend to have eight electrons in their valence shell, resembling a noble gas configuration.

Group 2A Elements that can be stable with four valence electrons, breaking the octet rule.

Group 3A Elements that can be stable with six valence electrons, deviating from the octet rule.

Expanded Octet A condition where transition elements have more than eight valence electrons, such as 10, 12, 14, or 16.

Free Radicals Molecules or ions with an unpaired electron, often highly reactive and with an odd number of valence electrons.

Formal Charge Calculated as group number minus number of bonds minus nonbonding electrons, used to determine stability in Lewis structures.

Lewis Dot Structure A diagram showing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for determining bonding and stability.

Group 5A Elements that can have 10 valence electrons in certain stable configurations.