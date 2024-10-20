Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions definitions Flashcards

Back
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions definitions
1/10
  • Octet Rule
    A guideline where atoms tend to have eight electrons in their valence shell, resembling a noble gas configuration.
  • Group 2A
    Elements that can be stable with four valence electrons, breaking the octet rule.
  • Group 3A
    Elements that can be stable with six valence electrons, deviating from the octet rule.
  • Expanded Octet
    A condition where transition elements have more than eight valence electrons, such as 10, 12, 14, or 16.
  • Free Radicals
    Molecules or ions with an unpaired electron, often highly reactive and with an odd number of valence electrons.
  • Formal Charge
    Calculated as group number minus number of bonds minus nonbonding electrons, used to determine stability in Lewis structures.
  • Lewis Dot Structure
    A diagram showing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for determining bonding and stability.
  • Group 5A
    Elements that can have 10 valence electrons in certain stable configurations.
  • Group 6A
    Elements that can have 12, 14, or 16 valence electrons in expanded octet configurations.