Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions definitions Flashcards

Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions definitions
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions definitions
- Octet RuleA guideline where atoms tend to have eight electrons in their valence shell, resembling a noble gas configuration.
- Group 2AElements that can be stable with four valence electrons, breaking the octet rule.
- Group 3AElements that can be stable with six valence electrons, deviating from the octet rule.
- Expanded OctetA condition where transition elements have more than eight valence electrons, such as 10, 12, 14, or 16.
- Free RadicalsMolecules or ions with an unpaired electron, often highly reactive and with an odd number of valence electrons.
- Formal ChargeCalculated as group number minus number of bonds minus nonbonding electrons, used to determine stability in Lewis structures.
- Lewis Dot StructureA diagram showing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for determining bonding and stability.
- Group 5AElements that can have 10 valence electrons in certain stable configurations.
- Group 6AElements that can have 12, 14, or 16 valence electrons in expanded octet configurations.