Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions
Lewis Dot Structure Exceptions happen when the central element violates the Octet Rule.
Group 2A and 3A elements have incomplete octets. Group 5A-8A elements can have expanded octets.
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions Example 1
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following compound:SOCl2
Radical compounds always have an odd number of total valence electrons.
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions Example 2
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the radical hydroxide, OH.
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for POCl3.
Metalloids can sometimes adopt the bonding preferences of similar nonmetals. Based on your knowledge of expanded octets, draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion, SiF62–.
