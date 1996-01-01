Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

Which compound is an exception to the octet rule? Compounds such as BF3, NO, and SF6 are exceptions to the octet rule because they have atoms with less than or more than eight electrons in their valence shell.

Which molecule has only one lone (non-bonding) pair in its Lewis model? Ammonia (NH3) has only one lone pair on the central nitrogen atom in its Lewis structure.

How many lone pairs of electrons are on the phosphorus atom in PF3? The phosphorus atom in PF3 has one lone pair of electrons.

How many lone pairs of electrons are on the bromine atom in BrF5? The bromine atom in BrF5 has one lone pair of electrons.

Which of the following molecules has a Lewis structure that is not consistent with the octet rule? Molecules like BF3, NO, and SF6 have Lewis structures that are not consistent with the octet rule.

Which elements should never have expanded octets? Elements in the second period (such as C, N, O, and F) should never have expanded octets.