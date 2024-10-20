Lewis Dot Structures: Ions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cation A positively charged ion formed by the loss of electrons, resulting in fewer valence electrons.

Anion A negatively charged ion formed by the gain of electrons, resulting in more valence electrons.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for determining chemical bonding.

Group Number A number indicating the column of an element in the periodic table, used to determine valence electrons.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons in a chemical bond.

Octet Rule A principle stating that atoms tend to bond in a way that gives them eight valence electrons.

Single Bond A chemical bond where two atoms share one pair of electrons.

Double Bond A chemical bond where two atoms share two pairs of electrons.

Triple Bond A chemical bond where two atoms share three pairs of electrons.

Formal Charge A charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, calculated by subtracting bonds and nonbonding electrons from the group number.

Lewis Dot Structure A diagram showing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule.

Nitrite Ion An ion with the formula NO2-, consisting of nitrogen and oxygen atoms with a total of 18 valence electrons.

Nonbonding Electrons Electrons in an atom that are not involved in chemical bonding, also known as lone pairs.

Brackets Symbols used to enclose the Lewis structure of an ion, indicating its charge outside.