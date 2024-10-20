Lewis Dot Structures: Ions definitions Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions definitions
- CationA positively charged ion formed by the loss of electrons, resulting in fewer valence electrons.
- AnionA negatively charged ion formed by the gain of electrons, resulting in more valence electrons.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for determining chemical bonding.
- Group NumberA number indicating the column of an element in the periodic table, used to determine valence electrons.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons in a chemical bond.
- Octet RuleA principle stating that atoms tend to bond in a way that gives them eight valence electrons.
- Single BondA chemical bond where two atoms share one pair of electrons.
- Double BondA chemical bond where two atoms share two pairs of electrons.
- Triple BondA chemical bond where two atoms share three pairs of electrons.
- Formal ChargeA charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, calculated by subtracting bonds and nonbonding electrons from the group number.
- Lewis Dot StructureA diagram showing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule.
- Nitrite IonAn ion with the formula NO2-, consisting of nitrogen and oxygen atoms with a total of 18 valence electrons.
- Nonbonding ElectronsElectrons in an atom that are not involved in chemical bonding, also known as lone pairs.
- BracketsSymbols used to enclose the Lewis structure of an ion, indicating its charge outside.
- HalogensElements in Group 7A of the periodic table, typically forming single bonds as surrounding elements.